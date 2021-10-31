San Diego State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

Oct 23, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) looks to throw a pass against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the third quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (6-2, 0-0 MWC) and No. 21 San Diego State Aztecs (7-0, 0-0 MWC), MWC rivals, will do battle at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Fresno State

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium

San Diego County Credit Union Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Fresno State vs. San Diego State

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -1 44.5

Fresno State and San Diego State Stats

The Bulldogs put up 35.6 points per game, 19.9 more than the Aztecs surrender per contest (15.7).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over four more times (16 total) than the Aztecs have forced a turnover (12) this season.

The Aztecs, on average, score 10.1 more points (31) than the Bulldogs allow (20.9).

This season the Aztecs have seven turnovers, eight fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (15).

Fresno State Players to Watch

Jake Haener has 2,582 passing yards (322.8 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 67.9% of his passes and tossing 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Ronnie Rivers has carried the ball 116 times for a team-high 573 yards (71.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 254 yards (31.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Jordan Mims has racked up 54 carries for 318 yards (39.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jalen Cropper's 580 receiving yards (72.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 55 receptions with 10 touchdowns.

Josh Kelly has put up a 483-yard season so far (60.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes.

Keric Wheatfall's 23 receptions have netted him 409 yards (51.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Jordon Brookshire has 560 passing yards (80 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 47.7% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 92 rushing yards (13.1 ypg) on 28 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Greg Bell's team-high 603 rushing yards (86.1 per game) have come on 123 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Chance Bell has piled up 194 yards (27.7 per game) on 35 attempts with three touchdowns.

Daniel Bellinger's team-leading 197 receiving yards (28.1 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with one touchdown.

BJ Busbee has put up a 118-yard season so far (16.9 receiving yards per game), reeling in 10 passes.

Jesse Matthews' 15 grabs are good enough for 112 yards (16 ypg) and two touchdowns.

