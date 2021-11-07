San Diego State vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch San Diego State Aztecs vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Kaegun Williams (26) carries the ball on a kickoff return against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Diego State Aztecs (7-1, 0-0 MWC) will square off against a familiar opponent as they visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex , in a MWC clash. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Hawaii vs. San Diego State

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    San Diego State and Hawaii Stats

    • The Aztecs rack up 4.3 fewer points per game (29.6) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (33.9).
    • The Aztecs have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 10 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (20).
    • The Rainbow Warriors, on average, score 11.7 more points (29.2) than the Aztecs allow (17.5).
    • The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over nine more times (22 total) than the Aztecs have forced a turnover (13) this season.

    San Diego State Players to Watch

    • Jordon Brookshire has 560 passing yards (70.0 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 47.7% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 92 rushing yards (11.5 ypg) on 28 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Greg Bell, has carried the ball 138 times for 666 yards (83.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kaegun Williams has taken 44 carries for 207 yards (25.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Daniel Bellinger's team-leading 216 receiving yards (27.0 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Elijah Kothe has recorded 163 receiving yards (20.4 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes this year.
    • Jesse Matthews' 17 grabs have turned into 151 yards (18.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Hawaii Players to Watch

    • Chevan Cordeiro has thrown for 1,706 yards (189.6 ypg) to lead Hawaii, completing 55.4% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 195 rushing yards (21.7 ypg) on 66 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Dae Dae Hunter's team-high 558 rushing yards (62.0 per game) have come on 78 carries, with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 144 yards (16.0 per game).
    • This season Dedrick Parson has collected 433 yards (48.1 per game) on 81 attempts with six touchdowns, while also grabbing 21 passes for 228 yards (25.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Calvin Turner Jr.'s 624 receiving yards (69.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 52 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Nick Mardner has put together a 615-yard season so far (68.3 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 33 passes.
    • Jared Smart's 21 receptions have yielded 316 yards (35.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

    San Diego State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/15/2021

    San Jose State

    W 19-13

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Air Force

    W 20-14

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Fresno State

    L 30-20

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Home

    Hawaii Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Nevada

    L 34-17

    Away

    10/24/2021

    New Mexico State

    W 48-34

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Utah State

    L 51-31

    Away

    11/6/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    San Diego State at Hawaii

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
