San Diego State vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

Oct 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Kaegun Williams (26) carries the ball on a kickoff return against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (7-1, 0-0 MWC) will square off against a familiar opponent as they visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex , in a MWC clash. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Hawaii vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

San Diego State and Hawaii Stats

The Aztecs rack up 4.3 fewer points per game (29.6) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (33.9).

The Aztecs have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 10 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (20).

The Rainbow Warriors, on average, score 11.7 more points (29.2) than the Aztecs allow (17.5).

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over nine more times (22 total) than the Aztecs have forced a turnover (13) this season.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Jordon Brookshire has 560 passing yards (70.0 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 47.7% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 92 rushing yards (11.5 ypg) on 28 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Greg Bell, has carried the ball 138 times for 666 yards (83.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Kaegun Williams has taken 44 carries for 207 yards (25.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Daniel Bellinger's team-leading 216 receiving yards (27.0 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with one touchdown.

Elijah Kothe has recorded 163 receiving yards (20.4 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes this year.

Jesse Matthews' 17 grabs have turned into 151 yards (18.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Hawaii Players to Watch

Chevan Cordeiro has thrown for 1,706 yards (189.6 ypg) to lead Hawaii, completing 55.4% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 195 rushing yards (21.7 ypg) on 66 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Dae Dae Hunter's team-high 558 rushing yards (62.0 per game) have come on 78 carries, with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 144 yards (16.0 per game).

This season Dedrick Parson has collected 433 yards (48.1 per game) on 81 attempts with six touchdowns, while also grabbing 21 passes for 228 yards (25.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Calvin Turner Jr.'s 624 receiving yards (69.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 52 receptions with three touchdowns.

Nick Mardner has put together a 615-yard season so far (68.3 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 33 passes.

Jared Smart's 21 receptions have yielded 316 yards (35.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

San Diego State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/15/2021 San Jose State W 19-13 Away 10/23/2021 Air Force W 20-14 Away 10/30/2021 Fresno State L 30-20 Home 11/6/2021 Hawaii - Away 11/13/2021 Nevada - Home 11/19/2021 UNLV - Away 11/26/2021 Boise State - Home

Hawaii Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Nevada L 34-17 Away 10/24/2021 New Mexico State W 48-34 Home 10/30/2021 Utah State L 51-31 Away 11/6/2021 San Diego State - Home 11/13/2021 UNLV - Away 11/20/2021 Colorado State - Home 11/27/2021 Wyoming - Away

