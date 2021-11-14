Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Diego State Aztecs vs. Nevada Wolf Pack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack running back Devonte Lee (2) runs the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 23, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack running back Devonte Lee (2) runs the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Diego State Aztecs (8-1, 0-0 MWC) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-2, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in a MWC battle. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch San Diego State vs. Nevada

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for San Diego State vs. Nevada

    San Diego State vs Nevada Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    San Diego State

    -3

    45.5

    San Diego State and Nevada Stats

    • The Aztecs score 28.2 points per game, 3.9 more than the Wolf Pack give up per contest (24.3).
    • The Aztecs have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Wolf Pack have forced (19).
    • The Wolf Pack have scored 36.4 points per game this year, 19.7 more than the Aztecs have given up.
    • The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over eight times, seven fewer times than the Aztecs have forced turnovers (15).

    San Diego State Players to Watch

    • Lucas Johnson has thrown for 625 yards (69.4 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 60.6% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 178 rushing yards (19.8 ypg) on 35 carries.
    • Greg Bell's team-high 743 rushing yards (82.6 per game) have come on 162 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Chance Bell has piled up 206 yards (22.9 per game) on 40 attempts with three touchdowns.
    • Daniel Bellinger's 257 receiving yards (28.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Elijah Kothe has hauled in 13 passes for 179 yards (19.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Jesse Matthews has hauled in 17 receptions for 151 yards (16.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Nevada Players to Watch

    • Carson Strong has 3,197 passing yards (355.2 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 70.5% of his passes and tossing 25 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • Toa Taua's team-high 527 rushing yards (58.6 per game) have come on 101 carries, with four touchdowns this year. He's also added 29 catches for 207 yards (23 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Devonte Lee has racked up 68 carries for 191 yards (21.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Romeo Doubs' team-leading 726 receiving yards (80.7 yards per game) have come on 55 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Cole Turner has recorded 618 receiving yards (68.7 yards per game) and eight touchdowns, reeling in 55 passes this year.
    • Melquan Stovall's 46 grabs have yielded 535 yards (59.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Nevada at San Diego State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17144455
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Clippers

    1 minute ago
    Andy Murray Tennis
    Tennis

    How to Watch World Team Tennis

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17128421
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas at Gonzaga

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17108490
    College Football

    How to Watch Utah State vs. San Jose State

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) celebrates after scoring on a 43-yard touchdown run against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated UCLA 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon

    1 minute ago
    Abilene Christian Wildcats guard Damien Daniels (4) drives the ball while guarded by Texas Longhorns guard Matt Coleman III (2) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Abilene Christian Wildcats guard Damien Daniels (4) drives the ball while guarded by Texas Longhorns guard Matt Coleman III (2) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 1, 2021; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    San Jose State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui (58) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell (21) during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Oregon vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy