The San Diego State Aztecs (8-1, 0-0 MWC) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-2, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in a MWC battle. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Nevada

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: San Diego County Credit Union Stadium

San Diego County Credit Union Stadium

Betting Information for San Diego State vs. Nevada

Favorite Spread Total San Diego State -3 45.5

San Diego State and Nevada Stats

The Aztecs score 28.2 points per game, 3.9 more than the Wolf Pack give up per contest (24.3).

The Aztecs have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight fewer than the Wolf Pack have forced (19).

The Wolf Pack have scored 36.4 points per game this year, 19.7 more than the Aztecs have given up.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over eight times, seven fewer times than the Aztecs have forced turnovers (15).

San Diego State Players to Watch

Lucas Johnson has thrown for 625 yards (69.4 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 60.6% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 178 rushing yards (19.8 ypg) on 35 carries.

Greg Bell's team-high 743 rushing yards (82.6 per game) have come on 162 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Chance Bell has piled up 206 yards (22.9 per game) on 40 attempts with three touchdowns.

Daniel Bellinger's 257 receiving yards (28.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with one touchdown.

Elijah Kothe has hauled in 13 passes for 179 yards (19.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jesse Matthews has hauled in 17 receptions for 151 yards (16.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Nevada Players to Watch

Carson Strong has 3,197 passing yards (355.2 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 70.5% of his passes and tossing 25 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Toa Taua's team-high 527 rushing yards (58.6 per game) have come on 101 carries, with four touchdowns this year. He's also added 29 catches for 207 yards (23 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Devonte Lee has racked up 68 carries for 191 yards (21.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs' team-leading 726 receiving yards (80.7 yards per game) have come on 55 receptions with five touchdowns.

Cole Turner has recorded 618 receiving yards (68.7 yards per game) and eight touchdowns, reeling in 55 passes this year.

Melquan Stovall's 46 grabs have yielded 535 yards (59.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

