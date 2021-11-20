San Diego State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/19/2021

Nov 13, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) throws against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs (9-1, 0-0 MWC) play a familiar opponent when they visit the UNLV Rebels (2-8, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium in a MWC clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium

San Diego State and UNLV Stats

The Aztecs rack up 27.7 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the Rebels surrender per outing (31.8).

The Aztecs have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four fewer than the Rebels have forced (15).

The Rebels have scored 21.5 points per game this year, 4.4 more than the Aztecs have given up.

The Rebels have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Aztecs have forced a turnover (15) this season.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Lucas Johnson leads San Diego State with 801 passing yards (80.1 ypg) on 87-of-143 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 192 rushing yards (19.2 ypg) on 41 carries.

The team's top rusher, Greg Bell, has carried the ball 178 times for 847 yards (84.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Chance Bell has taken 52 carries for 261 yards (26.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Daniel Bellinger's 283 receiving yards (28.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with two touchdowns.

Elijah Kothe has totaled 250 receiving yards (25.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes this year.

Jesse Matthews has hauled in 21 receptions for 192 yards (19.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

UNLV Players to Watch

Cameron Friel has thrown for 1,541 yards (154.1 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 63.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

Charles Williams' team-high 1,089 rushing yards (108.9 per game) have come on 222 carries, with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also added 133 yards (13.3 per game) on nine catches.

This season Doug Brumfield has collected 109 yards (10.9 per game) on 19 carries with two touchdowns.

Kyle Willams' 594 receiving yards (59.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions with two touchdowns.

Steve Jenkins has recorded 507 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes this year.

San Diego State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Fresno State L 30-20 Home 11/6/2021 Hawaii W 17-10 Away 11/13/2021 Nevada W 23-21 Home 11/19/2021 UNLV - Away 11/26/2021 Boise State - Home

UNLV Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/29/2021 Nevada L 51-20 Away 11/6/2021 New Mexico W 31-17 Away 11/13/2021 Hawaii W 27-13 Home 11/19/2021 San Diego State - Home 11/26/2021 Air Force - Away

