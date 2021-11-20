San Diego State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/19/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch San Diego State Aztecs vs. UNLV Rebels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs (9-1, 0-0 MWC) play a familiar opponent when they visit the UNLV Rebels (2-8, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium in a MWC clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch UNLV vs. San Diego State
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 11:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
San Diego State and UNLV Stats
- The Aztecs rack up 27.7 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the Rebels surrender per outing (31.8).
- The Aztecs have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four fewer than the Rebels have forced (15).
- The Rebels have scored 21.5 points per game this year, 4.4 more than the Aztecs have given up.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Aztecs have forced a turnover (15) this season.
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Lucas Johnson leads San Diego State with 801 passing yards (80.1 ypg) on 87-of-143 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 192 rushing yards (19.2 ypg) on 41 carries.
- The team's top rusher, Greg Bell, has carried the ball 178 times for 847 yards (84.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Chance Bell has taken 52 carries for 261 yards (26.1 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Daniel Bellinger's 283 receiving yards (28.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Elijah Kothe has totaled 250 receiving yards (25.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes this year.
- Jesse Matthews has hauled in 21 receptions for 192 yards (19.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Cameron Friel has thrown for 1,541 yards (154.1 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 63.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
- Charles Williams' team-high 1,089 rushing yards (108.9 per game) have come on 222 carries, with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also added 133 yards (13.3 per game) on nine catches.
- This season Doug Brumfield has collected 109 yards (10.9 per game) on 19 carries with two touchdowns.
- Kyle Willams' 594 receiving yards (59.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Steve Jenkins has recorded 507 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes this year.
San Diego State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Fresno State
L 30-20
Home
11/6/2021
Hawaii
W 17-10
Away
11/13/2021
Nevada
W 23-21
Home
11/19/2021
UNLV
-
Away
11/26/2021
Boise State
-
Home
UNLV Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/29/2021
Nevada
L 51-20
Away
11/6/2021
New Mexico
W 31-17
Away
11/13/2021
Hawaii
W 27-13
Home
11/19/2021
San Diego State
-
Home
11/26/2021
Air Force
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)