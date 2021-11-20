San Diego State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/19/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Diego State Aztecs vs. UNLV Rebels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 13, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) throws against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 13, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) throws against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs (9-1, 0-0 MWC) play a familiar opponent when they visit the UNLV Rebels (2-8, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium in a MWC clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch UNLV vs. San Diego State

    • Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 11:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    San Diego State and UNLV Stats

    • The Aztecs rack up 27.7 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the Rebels surrender per outing (31.8).
    • The Aztecs have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four fewer than the Rebels have forced (15).
    • The Rebels have scored 21.5 points per game this year, 4.4 more than the Aztecs have given up.
    • The Rebels have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Aztecs have forced a turnover (15) this season.

    San Diego State Players to Watch

    • Lucas Johnson leads San Diego State with 801 passing yards (80.1 ypg) on 87-of-143 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 192 rushing yards (19.2 ypg) on 41 carries.
    • The team's top rusher, Greg Bell, has carried the ball 178 times for 847 yards (84.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Chance Bell has taken 52 carries for 261 yards (26.1 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Daniel Bellinger's 283 receiving yards (28.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Elijah Kothe has totaled 250 receiving yards (25.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes this year.
    • Jesse Matthews has hauled in 21 receptions for 192 yards (19.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    UNLV Players to Watch

    • Cameron Friel has thrown for 1,541 yards (154.1 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 63.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
    • Charles Williams' team-high 1,089 rushing yards (108.9 per game) have come on 222 carries, with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also added 133 yards (13.3 per game) on nine catches.
    • This season Doug Brumfield has collected 109 yards (10.9 per game) on 19 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Kyle Willams' 594 receiving yards (59.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Steve Jenkins has recorded 507 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes this year.

    San Diego State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Fresno State

    L 30-20

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Hawaii

    W 17-10

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Nevada

    W 23-21

    Home

    11/19/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Home

    UNLV Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/29/2021

    Nevada

    L 51-20

    Away

    11/6/2021

    New Mexico

    W 31-17

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Hawaii

    W 27-13

    Home

    11/19/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Air Force

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    San Diego State at UNLV

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    11:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) looks to make a throw against the Utah State Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch San Diego State vs. UNLV

    43 seconds ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) looks to make a throw against the Utah State Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    UNLV vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/19/2021

    43 seconds ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) throws against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    San Diego State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/19/2021

    43 seconds ago
    Florida Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Arizona at USC

    30 minutes ago
    high school football
    High School Football

    How to Watch Servite vs. St. John Bosco

    1 hour ago
    UTEP Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas-El Paso at Pacific in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    devin booker suns
    NBA

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Suns

    1 hour ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wichita State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Kings

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy