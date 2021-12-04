San Diego State vs. Utah State: MWC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch San Diego State Aztecs vs. Utah State Aggies: MWC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Elelyon Noa (34) celebrates with Utah State Aggies wide receiver Derek Wright (8) after scoring the game-winning touchdown against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    The MWC Championship Game on Saturday, December 4, 2021 is between the No. 19 San Diego State Aztecs (11-1, 7-1 MWC) and the Utah State Aggies (9-3, 6-2 MWC). We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch San Diego State vs. Utah State

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX
    • Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for San Diego State vs. Utah State

    San Diego State vs Utah State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    San Diego State

    -6

    49.5

    San Diego State and Utah State Stats

    • This year, the Aztecs rack up just 1.4 more points per game (27.7) than the Aggies surrender (26.3).
    • This year, the Aztecs have 12 turnovers, five fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (17).
    • The Aggies, on average, score 14.9 more points (32.2) than the Aztecs allow (17.3).
    • The Aggies have turned the ball over 18 times, two fewer times than the Aztecs have forced turnovers (20).

    San Diego State Players to Watch

    • Lucas Johnson has 1,091 passing yards (90.9 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 61% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 166 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 47 carries.
    • Greg Bell has carried the ball 210 times for a team-high 947 yards (78.9 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Chance Bell has rushed for 275 yards (22.9 per game) on 59 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Jesse Matthews' team-leading 400 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) have come on 39 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Elijah Kothe has recorded 355 receiving yards (29.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 26 passes this year.
    • Daniel Bellinger's 29 grabs have netted him 344 yards (28.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Utah State Players to Watch

    • Logan Bonner has 3,236 passing yards (269.7 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 60.3% of his passes and throwing 32 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
    • Calvin Tyler Jr. has carried the ball 153 times for a team-high 723 yards (60.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Elelyon Noa has taken 125 carries for 552 yards (46.0 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Deven Thompkins' 1,543 receiving yards (128.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 87 receptions and nine touchdowns.
    • Derek Wright has put together a 699-yard season so far (58.3 receiving yards per game) with 10 touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes.
    • Brandon Bowling's 44 receptions this season have resulted in 630 yards (52.5 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    MWC Championship: Utah State vs. San Diego State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

