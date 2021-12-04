San Diego State vs. Utah State: MWC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Elelyon Noa (34) celebrates with Utah State Aggies wide receiver Derek Wright (8) after scoring the game-winning touchdown against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The MWC Championship Game on Saturday, December 4, 2021 is between the No. 19 San Diego State Aztecs (11-1, 7-1 MWC) and the Utah State Aggies (9-3, 6-2 MWC). We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. Utah State

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park

Dignity Health Sports Park Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for San Diego State vs. Utah State

Favorite Spread Total San Diego State -6 49.5

San Diego State and Utah State Stats

This year, the Aztecs rack up just 1.4 more points per game (27.7) than the Aggies surrender (26.3).

This year, the Aztecs have 12 turnovers, five fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (17).

The Aggies, on average, score 14.9 more points (32.2) than the Aztecs allow (17.3).

The Aggies have turned the ball over 18 times, two fewer times than the Aztecs have forced turnovers (20).

San Diego State Players to Watch

Lucas Johnson has 1,091 passing yards (90.9 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 61% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 166 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 47 carries.

Greg Bell has carried the ball 210 times for a team-high 947 yards (78.9 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Chance Bell has rushed for 275 yards (22.9 per game) on 59 carries with four touchdowns.

Jesse Matthews' team-leading 400 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) have come on 39 receptions with six touchdowns.

Elijah Kothe has recorded 355 receiving yards (29.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 26 passes this year.

Daniel Bellinger's 29 grabs have netted him 344 yards (28.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Utah State Players to Watch

Logan Bonner has 3,236 passing yards (269.7 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 60.3% of his passes and throwing 32 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

Calvin Tyler Jr. has carried the ball 153 times for a team-high 723 yards (60.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Elelyon Noa has taken 125 carries for 552 yards (46.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

Deven Thompkins' 1,543 receiving yards (128.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 87 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Derek Wright has put together a 699-yard season so far (58.3 receiving yards per game) with 10 touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes.

Brandon Bowling's 44 receptions this season have resulted in 630 yards (52.5 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

