San Diego State vs. Utah State: MWC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch San Diego State Aztecs vs. Utah State Aggies: MWC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The MWC Championship Game on Saturday, December 4, 2021 is between the No. 19 San Diego State Aztecs (11-1, 7-1 MWC) and the Utah State Aggies (9-3, 6-2 MWC). We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch San Diego State vs. Utah State
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Betting Information for San Diego State vs. Utah State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
San Diego State
-6
49.5
San Diego State and Utah State Stats
- This year, the Aztecs rack up just 1.4 more points per game (27.7) than the Aggies surrender (26.3).
- This year, the Aztecs have 12 turnovers, five fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (17).
- The Aggies, on average, score 14.9 more points (32.2) than the Aztecs allow (17.3).
- The Aggies have turned the ball over 18 times, two fewer times than the Aztecs have forced turnovers (20).
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Lucas Johnson has 1,091 passing yards (90.9 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 61% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 166 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 47 carries.
- Greg Bell has carried the ball 210 times for a team-high 947 yards (78.9 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
- This season Chance Bell has rushed for 275 yards (22.9 per game) on 59 carries with four touchdowns.
- Jesse Matthews' team-leading 400 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) have come on 39 receptions with six touchdowns.
- Elijah Kothe has recorded 355 receiving yards (29.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 26 passes this year.
- Daniel Bellinger's 29 grabs have netted him 344 yards (28.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Logan Bonner has 3,236 passing yards (269.7 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 60.3% of his passes and throwing 32 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
- Calvin Tyler Jr. has carried the ball 153 times for a team-high 723 yards (60.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Elelyon Noa has taken 125 carries for 552 yards (46.0 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Deven Thompkins' 1,543 receiving yards (128.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 87 receptions and nine touchdowns.
- Derek Wright has put together a 699-yard season so far (58.3 receiving yards per game) with 10 touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes.
- Brandon Bowling's 44 receptions this season have resulted in 630 yards (52.5 ypg) and seven touchdowns.
How To Watch
December
4
2021
MWC Championship: Utah State vs. San Diego State
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)