    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch San Diego State Aztecs vs. UTSA Roadrunners: Frisco Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 3, 2021; San Antonio, TX, USA; UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor and UTSA Roadrunners running back Sincere McCormick (3) celebrate after winning the 2021 Conference USA Championship Game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Diego State Aztecs and the UTSA Roadrunners meet for the Frisco Bowl on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch San Diego State vs. UTSA

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Toyota Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for San Diego State vs. UTSA

    San Diego State vs UTSA Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    San Diego State

    -2.5

    49

    San Diego State and UTSA Stats

    • This year, the Aztecs average just 2.9 more points per game (26.5) than the Roadrunners give up (23.6).
    • The Aztecs have 14 giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have 26 takeaways .
    • The Roadrunners have put an average of 37.8 points per game on the board this season, 18.3 more than the 19.5 the Aztecs have surrendered.
    • This season the Roadrunners have 12 turnovers, nine fewer than the Aztecs have takeaways (21).

    San Diego State Players to Watch

    • Lucas Johnson has thrown for 1,091 yards (83.9 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 61% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 166 rushing yards (12.8 ypg) on 47 carries.
    • Greg Bell has carried the ball 221 times for a team-high 997 yards (76.7 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Chance Bell has rushed for 314 yards (24.2 per game) on 65 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Jesse Matthews' team-high 482 receiving yards (37.1 yards per game) have come on 47 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Elijah Kothe has reeled in 28 passes for 387 yards (29.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Daniel Bellinger has hauled in 29 grabs for 344 yards (26.5 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    UTSA Players to Watch

    • Frank Harris has thrown for 2,905 yards (223.5 ypg) to lead UTSA, completing 66.3% of his passes and recording 25 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 565 yards (43.5 ypg) on 105 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Sincere McCormick, has carried the ball 299 times for 1,479 yards (113.8 per game), with 15 touchdowns this year.
    • Zakhari Franklin's 938 receiving yards (72.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 73 receptions and 11 touchdowns.
    • Joshua Cephus has totaled 793 receiving yards (61.0 yards per game) and six touchdowns, reeling in 69 passes this year.
    • De'Corian Clark's 46 grabs are good enough for 683 yards (52.5 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl: Texas-San Antonio vs. San Diego State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
