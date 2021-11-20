Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Diego State Aztecs vs. UNLV Rebels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 19 San Diego State is clinging to a half-game lead in the Mountain West's West division in college football.
    Author:

    With last week's win over Nevada, No. 19 San Diego State holds a slight lead in the Mountain West's West division in college football.

    The Aztecs are 5–1 against conference opponents and half a game ahead of Fresno State, which is 5-2. With Fresno State taking the head-to-head matchup between the two schools a few weeks ago, both of San Diego State's remaining games are crucial if the Aztecs want to secure a spot in the conference championship game.

    How to Watch San Diego State vs. UNLV Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS Sports Network

    Live stream San Diego State Aztecs vs. UNLV Rebels on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In the matchup against 7–2 Nevada last week, the San Diego State defense flipped the field time and time again against a Wolfpack offense that ranks at the top of the conference. The Aztecs held that unit to 4-of-13 on third downs.

    With that game on the books, San Diego State now has the seventh-best third-down defense in the nation, with opponents converting just 29.9% of third downs against the Aztecs.

    This week, the Aztecs face a UNLV team coming in off of two straight wins. The Rebels topped New Mexico 31–17 two weeks ago then returned home last week to beat Hawai'i 27–13. 

    Will the Aztecs continue their march towards the conference championship? Or will the Rebels get their third win in a row? Tune in to CBS Sports Network at 11:30 p.m. ET Friday night to find out.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    San Diego State Aztecs vs. UNLV Rebels

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    11:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) looks to make a throw against the Utah State Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
