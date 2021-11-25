San Jose State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/25/2021

Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Nick Nash (16) rushes while being pursued by San Diego State Aztecs safety Cedarious Barfield (27) and defensive lineman Cameron Thomas (99) during the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (8-3, 0-0 MWC) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the San Jose State Spartans (5-6, 0-0 MWC) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at CEFCU Stadium in a MWC clash. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Fresno State

Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Thursday, November 25, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: CEFCU Stadium

CEFCU Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Fresno State vs. San Jose State

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -7.5 52.5

Fresno State and San Jose State Stats

The Bulldogs average 7.7 more points per game (33.0) than the Spartans allow (25.3).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 10 more times (21 total) than the Spartans have forced a turnover (11) this season.

The Bulldogs defense has allowed 21.3 points per game this season, close to the same as the 21.0 the Spartans have scored.

The Spartans have turned the ball over one more time (21 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (20) this season.

Fresno State Players to Watch

Jake Haener has 3,467 passing yards (315.2 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 66.8% of his passes and collecting 28 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

Ronnie Rivers' team-high 723 rushing yards (65.7 per game) have come on 148 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 29 catches for 273 yards (24.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Jordan Mims has racked up 93 carries for 531 yards (48.3 per game) and four touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 204 yards (18.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jalen Cropper's 751 receiving yards (68.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 69 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Josh Kelly has put together a 742-yard season so far (67.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 48 passes.

Keric Wheatfall's 34 receptions are good enough for 557 yards (50.6 ypg) and four touchdowns.

San Jose State Players to Watch

Nick Starkel leads San Jose State with 1,385 passing yards (125.9 ypg) on 109-of-206 passing with nine touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyler Nevens, has carried the ball 155 times for 711 yards (64.6 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Nick Nash has racked up 64 carries for 375 yards (34.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Derrick Deese, Jr.'s 687 receiving yards (62.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 44 receptions and four touchdowns.

Isaiah Hamilton has collected 390 receiving yards (35.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes this year.

Jermaine Braddock's 22 grabs this season have resulted in 349 yards (31.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.