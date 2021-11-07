Publish date:
How to Watch San Jose State Spartans vs. Nevada Wolf Pack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-2, 0-0 MWC) meet a fellow MWC foe when they host the San Jose State Spartans (5-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nevada vs. San Jose State
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Mackay Stadium
- Stadium: Mackay Stadium
Nevada and San Jose State Stats
- This year, the Wolf Pack average 15.0 more points per game (37.6) than the Spartans give up (22.6).
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Spartans have forced (7).
- The Wolf Pack have allowed an average of 24.4 points per game, 3.3 more than the 21.1 the Spartans have scored.
- The Spartans have 16 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 16 takeaways .
Nevada Players to Watch
- Carson Strong leads Nevada with 2,883 passing yards (360.4 ypg) on 253-of-356 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Toa Taua, has carried the ball 85 times for 470 yards (58.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught 23 passes for 164 yards (20.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Devonte Lee has taken 60 carries for 169 yards (21.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Romeo Doubs' 648 receiving yards (81.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 49 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Cole Turner has hauled in 49 passes for 571 yards (71.4 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.
- Melquan Stovall's 39 catches are good enough for 458 yards (57.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Nick Starkel has 992 passing yards (110.2 ypg) to lead San Jose State, completing 50.4% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- Tyler Nevens' team-high 583 rushing yards (64.8 per game) have come on 131 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Nick Nash has rushed for 338 yards (37.6 per game) on 53 carries with two touchdowns.
- Derrick Deese, Jr.'s 634 receiving yards (70.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Isaiah Hamilton has put up a 357-yard season so far (39.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes.
- Charles Ross' 25 catches this season have resulted in 305 yards (33.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Nevada Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Hawaii
W 34-17
Home
10/23/2021
Fresno State
L 34-32
Away
10/29/2021
UNLV
W 51-20
Home
11/6/2021
San Jose State
-
Home
11/13/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
11/19/2021
Air Force
-
Home
11/27/2021
Colorado State
-
Away
San Jose State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/15/2021
San Diego State
L 19-13
Home
10/21/2021
UNLV
W 27-20
Away
10/30/2021
Wyoming
W 27-21
Home
11/6/2021
Nevada
-
Away
11/13/2021
Utah State
-
Home
11/25/2021
Fresno State
-
Home
