The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-2, 0-0 MWC) meet a fellow MWC foe when they host the San Jose State Spartans (5-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nevada vs. San Jose State

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Mackay Stadium

Mackay Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Nevada and San Jose State Stats

This year, the Wolf Pack average 15.0 more points per game (37.6) than the Spartans give up (22.6).

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Spartans have forced (7).

The Wolf Pack have allowed an average of 24.4 points per game, 3.3 more than the 21.1 the Spartans have scored.

The Spartans have 16 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 16 takeaways .

Nevada Players to Watch

Carson Strong leads Nevada with 2,883 passing yards (360.4 ypg) on 253-of-356 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Toa Taua, has carried the ball 85 times for 470 yards (58.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught 23 passes for 164 yards (20.5 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Devonte Lee has taken 60 carries for 169 yards (21.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs' 648 receiving yards (81.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 49 receptions with four touchdowns.

Cole Turner has hauled in 49 passes for 571 yards (71.4 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Melquan Stovall's 39 catches are good enough for 458 yards (57.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

San Jose State Players to Watch

Nick Starkel has 992 passing yards (110.2 ypg) to lead San Jose State, completing 50.4% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Tyler Nevens' team-high 583 rushing yards (64.8 per game) have come on 131 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Nick Nash has rushed for 338 yards (37.6 per game) on 53 carries with two touchdowns.

Derrick Deese, Jr.'s 634 receiving yards (70.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Hamilton has put up a 357-yard season so far (39.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes.

Charles Ross' 25 catches this season have resulted in 305 yards (33.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Nevada Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Hawaii W 34-17 Home 10/23/2021 Fresno State L 34-32 Away 10/29/2021 UNLV W 51-20 Home 11/6/2021 San Jose State - Home 11/13/2021 San Diego State - Away 11/19/2021 Air Force - Home 11/27/2021 Colorado State - Away

San Jose State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/15/2021 San Diego State L 19-13 Home 10/21/2021 UNLV W 27-20 Away 10/30/2021 Wyoming W 27-21 Home 11/6/2021 Nevada - Away 11/13/2021 Utah State - Home 11/25/2021 Fresno State - Home

