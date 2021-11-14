San Jose State vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Oct 1, 2021; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose State Spartans (5-5, 0-0 MWC) will clash with a fellow MWC team when they welcome in the Utah State Aggies (7-2, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at CEFCU Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Utah State

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: CEFCU Stadium

CEFCU Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for San Jose State vs. Utah State

Favorite Spread Total San Jose State -4.5 57.5

San Jose State and Utah State Stats

The Spartans average 5.8 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Aggies give up (27.2).

This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over 19 times, six more than the Aggies' takeaways (13).

The Aggies, on average, are scoring 8.8 more points per game this season (31.8) than the Spartans are allowing (23).

The Aggies have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (9).

San Jose State Players to Watch

Nick Starkel has 1,247 passing yards (124.7 ypg) to lead San Jose State, completing 50.8% of his passes and throwing nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyler Nevens, has carried the ball 145 times for 699 yards (69.9 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Nick Nash has piled up 57 carries for 359 yards (35.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Derrick Deese, Jr.'s team-high 677 receiving yards (67.7 yards per game) have come on 42 receptions with four touchdowns.

Isaiah Hamilton has put up a 347-yard season so far (34.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes.

Jermaine Braddock has hauled in 20 grabs for 330 yards (33 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Utah State Players to Watch

Logan Bonner has thrown for 2,486 yards (276.2 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 61.3% of his passes and tossing 21 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

Calvin Tyler Jr. has carried the ball 104 times for a team-high 516 yards (57.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Elelyon Noa has piled up 102 carries for 431 yards (47.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Deven Thompkins' team-leading 1,314 receiving yards (146 yards per game) have come on 72 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Brandon Bowling has put up a 470-yard season so far (52.2 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes.

Derek Wright's 29 grabs have yielded 469 yards (52.1 ypg) and six touchdowns.

