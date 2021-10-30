Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans running back Tyler Nevens (23) is tackled by San Diego State Aztecs safety Trenton Thompson (18) during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose State Spartans (4-4, 0-0 MWC) have home advantage in a MWC battle versus the Wyoming Cowboys (4-3, 0-0 MWC) at CEFCU Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Wyoming

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: CEFCU Stadium

Betting Information for San Jose State vs. Wyoming

Favorite Spread Total San Jose State -3 40.5

San Jose State and Wyoming Stats

The Spartans put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Cowboys give up (21.1).

The Spartans have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (9).

The Cowboys' average points scored this year (22.1) and the Spartans' average points allowed (22.8) are within 0.7 points.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (5).

San Jose State Players to Watch

Nick Starkel has 992 passing yards (124.0 ypg) to lead San Jose State, completing 50.4% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyler Nevens, has carried the ball 116 times for 512 yards (64.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Nick Nash has collected 226 yards (28.3 per game) on 42 attempts with one touchdown.

Derrick Deese, Jr.'s 553 receiving yards (69.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Hamilton has hauled in 22 passes for 345 yards (43.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Charles Ross' 23 catches are good enough for 248 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Wyoming Players to Watch

Sean Chambers has 1,100 passing yards (157.1 ypg) to lead Wyoming, completing 50.6% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 183 rushing yards (26.1 ypg) on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Xazavian Valladay, has carried the ball 107 times for 512 yards (73.1 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 173 receiving yards (24.7 per game) on 13 catches.

This season Titus Swen has rushed for 279 yards (39.9 per game) on 56 carries with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Neyor's 345 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 20 receptions and four touchdowns.

Ayden Eberhardt has put together a 286-yard season so far (40.9 receiving yards per game), reeling in 20 passes.

