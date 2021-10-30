Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Jose State Spartans vs. Wyoming Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans running back Tyler Nevens (23) is tackled by San Diego State Aztecs safety Trenton Thompson (18) during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans running back Tyler Nevens (23) is tackled by San Diego State Aztecs safety Trenton Thompson (18) during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Jose State Spartans (4-4, 0-0 MWC) have home advantage in a MWC battle versus the Wyoming Cowboys (4-3, 0-0 MWC) at CEFCU Stadium on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch San Jose State vs. Wyoming

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: CEFCU Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for San Jose State vs. Wyoming

    San Jose State vs Wyoming Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    San Jose State

    -3

    40.5

    San Jose State and Wyoming Stats

    • The Spartans put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Cowboys give up (21.1).
    • The Spartans have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (9).
    • The Cowboys' average points scored this year (22.1) and the Spartans' average points allowed (22.8) are within 0.7 points.
    • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (5).

    San Jose State Players to Watch

    • Nick Starkel has 992 passing yards (124.0 ypg) to lead San Jose State, completing 50.4% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Tyler Nevens, has carried the ball 116 times for 512 yards (64.0 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Nick Nash has collected 226 yards (28.3 per game) on 42 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Derrick Deese, Jr.'s 553 receiving yards (69.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Hamilton has hauled in 22 passes for 345 yards (43.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Charles Ross' 23 catches are good enough for 248 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Wyoming Players to Watch

    • Sean Chambers has 1,100 passing yards (157.1 ypg) to lead Wyoming, completing 50.6% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 183 rushing yards (26.1 ypg) on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Xazavian Valladay, has carried the ball 107 times for 512 yards (73.1 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 173 receiving yards (24.7 per game) on 13 catches.
    • This season Titus Swen has rushed for 279 yards (39.9 per game) on 56 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Neyor's 345 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 20 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Ayden Eberhardt has put together a 286-yard season so far (40.9 receiving yards per game), reeling in 20 passes.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Wyoming at San Jose State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17046764
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Wizards

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) points at Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after their game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) makes a move to the base as\ forward Kyle Kuzma (33) sets a pick on Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Primeira Liga

    How to Watch Sporting vs. Vitória SC

    47 minutes ago
    New York Red Bulls
    MLS

    How to Watch CF Montréal at New York Red Bulls

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16097872
    FIG Gymnastics

    How to Watch Rhythmic World Championships

    1 hour ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) reacts to his touchdown run with teammate wide receiver A.T. Perry (9) against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Duke at Wake Forest

    1 hour ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Boise State at San Diego State in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Gonzaga at Saint Mary's (Calif.)

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy