Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Jose State at Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    San Jose State (5-4) gets ready to take on Nevada (6-2) and NFL prospect Carson Strong on Saturday evening.
    Author:

    San Jose State is 3-2 in its last five outings. The team from California has beaten New Mexico State 37-31, UNLV 27-20 and Wyoming 27-21. In the middle of those wins, the team lost to San Diego State 19-13 and Colorado State 32-14.

    The Wolf Pack have been underwhelming compared to how they were ranked in the preseason. In their first six games they were 5-1 with the only loss coming in a 38-17 game against Kansas State. They then lost 34-32 to Fresno State two weeks ago.

    How to Watch San Jose State vs. Nevada Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 2

    Live stream San Jose State at Nevada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Even though Nevada has lost two games, Carson Strong still boasts one of the best passing offenses in the nation. The Wolf Pack average 384.1 passing yards per game, which is good enough for No. 6 in the nation. That stat has also led them to the No. 36 ranking in total yards.

    Strong has 2,883 yards and 24 touchdowns already this season with five interceptions. His favorite target has proven to be Romeo Doubs, who has 49 receptions for 648 yards and four touchdowns. 

    The Spartans' RB Tyler Nevens is the top rusher on their team. He has 131 rushes for 583 yards with six touchdowns. He is averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    San Jose State Spartans at Nevada Wolf Pack

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17095227
    NBA

    How to Watch Hawks at Suns

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16578415
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Stockton Kings at Santa Cruz Warriors

    1 minute ago
    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Flames

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack running back Devonte Lee (2) runs the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch San Jose State at Nevada

    1 minute ago
    Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans running back Tyler Nevens (23) gestures after a run during the third quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Nevada vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs quarterback Spencer Brasch (13) throws a pass against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Sacramento State vs. Cal Poly: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive end JH Tevis (47) pressures Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the second quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Cal Poly vs. Sacramento State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack running back Devonte Lee (2) runs the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    San Jose State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/6/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16737942
    College Football

    How to Watch Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo at Sacramento State

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy