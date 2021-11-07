How to Watch San Jose State at Nevada

San Jose State (5-4) gets ready to take on Nevada (6-2) and NFL prospect Carson Strong on Saturday evening.

San Jose State is 3-2 in its last five outings. The team from California has beaten New Mexico State 37-31, UNLV 27-20 and Wyoming 27-21. In the middle of those wins, the team lost to San Diego State 19-13 and Colorado State 32-14.

The Wolf Pack have been underwhelming compared to how they were ranked in the preseason. In their first six games they were 5-1 with the only loss coming in a 38-17 game against Kansas State. They then lost 34-32 to Fresno State two weeks ago.

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Nevada Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream San Jose State at Nevada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Even though Nevada has lost two games, Carson Strong still boasts one of the best passing offenses in the nation. The Wolf Pack average 384.1 passing yards per game, which is good enough for No. 6 in the nation. That stat has also led them to the No. 36 ranking in total yards.

Strong has 2,883 yards and 24 touchdowns already this season with five interceptions. His favorite target has proven to be Romeo Doubs, who has 49 receptions for 648 yards and four touchdowns.

The Spartans' RB Tyler Nevens is the top rusher on their team. He has 131 rushes for 583 yards with six touchdowns. He is averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Regional restrictions may apply.