How to Watch First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville

Air Force can lock up its second 10-win season in three years by beating Louisville in the First Responder Bowl.

Triple-option teams usually rank among the top rushing teams in the nation, but what Air Force has done this year is still impressive. The Falcons are averaging 340.8 rushing yards per game this season, and the next closest team is 60 yards behind them (Army). The team will trot out that rushing attack one last time Tuesday against Louisville in the First Responder Bowl.

How to Watch Servpro First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville Today:

Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Game Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Servpro First Responder Bowl: Air Force vs. Louisville on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Air Force's success on the ground led the Falcons to a 9–3 record, which included three straight wins to close the regular season. It finished second in the Mountain West behind eventual conference champion Utah State.

Junior running back John Roberts leads the Falcons ground game. He totaled a conference-best 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season. Junior quarterback Haaziq Daniels added 705 yards and nine scores on the ground, with another 932 yards and five touchdowns passing.

For Louisville, everything revolves around the quarterback position. Redshirt junior Malik Cunningham threw for 2,734 yards and 18 touchdowns this year, and ran for another 968 yards. His 19 rushing touchdowns rank sixth in the nation and are the most by any quarterback in the country.

Regional restrictions may apply.