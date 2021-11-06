Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Sioux Falls at Wayne State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sioux Falls looks for its fifth win in six games when it travels to Wayne State on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Sioux Falls heads to Wayne State coming off a big 45-35 win over Minnesota State last Saturday. The Cougars used a huge 24-point second quarter to build a 31-7 halftime lead and they kept the Mavericks from making a comeback to pick up the win.

    How to Watch Sioux Falls at Wayne State Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Telemundo (KFDY-Lincoln, NE)

    Live stream the Sioux Falls at Wayne State game on fuboTV:

    The win was the Cougars fourth in the last five games and improved their overall record to 6-3 on the year and 3-1 in the South Division of the conference. They find themselves just a half-game back of division leader Augustana. They beat Augustana earlier in the year, so they hold the tiebreaker if they finish with the same record.

    Saturday they will look to keep pace with Augustana when they take on a Wayne State team that lost its last game and is a game back in the loss column.

    The Wildcats suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss to Upper Iowa last Saturday. Wayne State had its extra point blocked during overtime, sending them home with an unexpected loss.

    They will try and regroup on Saturday and pick up a huge win over Sioux Falls and keep their division title hopes alive.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Sioux Falls Cougars at Wayne State Wildcats

    TV CHANNEL: Telemundo (KFDY-Lincoln, NE)
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
    

