How to Watch SMU Mustangs vs. Cincinnati Bearcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (10-0, 0-0 AAC) and SMU Mustangs (8-2, 0-0 AAC) will meet on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Nippert Stadium, in a clash of AAC rivals. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cincinnati vs. SMU
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Nippert Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Cincinnati and SMU Stats
- The Bearcats average 13.3 more points per game (39.2) than the Mustangs give up (25.9).
- The Bearcats have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (13).
- The Mustangs have averaged 25.4 more points this season (41.6) than the Bearcats have allowed (16.2).
- This year the Mustangs have 15 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (28).
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Desmond Ridder has thrown for 2,425 yards (242.5 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 65.9% of his passes and recording 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 279 yards (27.9 ypg) on 80 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- Jerome Ford's team-high 888 rushing yards (88.8 per game) have come on 142 carries, with 15 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 169 yards (16.9 per game) and one touchdown.
- Alec Pierce's team-leading 627 receiving yards (62.7 yards per game) have come on 37 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Tyler Scott has put up a 322-yard season so far (32.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes.
- Michael Young Jr.'s 24 receptions have yielded 298 yards (29.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.
SMU Players to Watch
- Tanner Mordecai has 3,264 passing yards (326.4 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 69.9% of his passes and tossing 37 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 191 rushing yards (19.1 ypg) on 59 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Tre Siggers' team-high 663 rushing yards (66.3 per game) have come on 137 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.
- This season Ulysses Bentley IV has racked up 517 yards (51.7 per game) on 73 attempts with three touchdowns.
- Danny Gray's 803 receiving yards (80.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 49 receptions with nine touchdowns.
- Rashee Rice has reeled in 51 passes for 599 yards (59.9 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.
- Reggie Roberson Jr.'s 45 catches this season have resulted in 567 yards (56.7 ypg) and six touchdowns.
Cincinnati Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Tulane
W 31-12
Away
11/6/2021
Tulsa
W 28-20
Home
11/12/2021
South Florida
W 45-28
Away
11/20/2021
SMU
-
Home
11/26/2021
East Carolina
-
Away
SMU Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Houston
L 44-37
Away
11/6/2021
Memphis
L 28-25
Away
11/13/2021
UCF
W 55-28
Home
11/20/2021
Cincinnati
-
Away
11/26/2021
Tulsa
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
