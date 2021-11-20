Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch SMU Mustangs vs. Cincinnati Bearcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Charles McClelland (0) dives for the endzone in the 4th quarter against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Charles McClelland (0) dives for the endzone in the 4th quarter against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (10-0, 0-0 AAC) and SMU Mustangs (8-2, 0-0 AAC) will meet on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Nippert Stadium, in a clash of AAC rivals. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cincinnati vs. SMU

    Cincinnati and SMU Stats

    • The Bearcats average 13.3 more points per game (39.2) than the Mustangs give up (25.9).
    • The Bearcats have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (13).
    • The Mustangs have averaged 25.4 more points this season (41.6) than the Bearcats have allowed (16.2).
    • This year the Mustangs have 15 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (28).

    Cincinnati Players to Watch

    • Desmond Ridder has thrown for 2,425 yards (242.5 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 65.9% of his passes and recording 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 279 yards (27.9 ypg) on 80 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • Jerome Ford's team-high 888 rushing yards (88.8 per game) have come on 142 carries, with 15 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 169 yards (16.9 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Alec Pierce's team-leading 627 receiving yards (62.7 yards per game) have come on 37 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Tyler Scott has put up a 322-yard season so far (32.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes.
    • Michael Young Jr.'s 24 receptions have yielded 298 yards (29.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    SMU Players to Watch

    • Tanner Mordecai has 3,264 passing yards (326.4 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 69.9% of his passes and tossing 37 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 191 rushing yards (19.1 ypg) on 59 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Tre Siggers' team-high 663 rushing yards (66.3 per game) have come on 137 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ulysses Bentley IV has racked up 517 yards (51.7 per game) on 73 attempts with three touchdowns.
    • Danny Gray's 803 receiving yards (80.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 49 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • Rashee Rice has reeled in 51 passes for 599 yards (59.9 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.
    • Reggie Roberson Jr.'s 45 catches this season have resulted in 567 yards (56.7 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    Cincinnati Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Tulane

    W 31-12

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Tulsa

    W 28-20

    Home

    11/12/2021

    South Florida

    W 45-28

    Away

    11/20/2021

    SMU

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    East Carolina

    -

    Away

    SMU Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Houston

    L 44-37

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Memphis

    L 28-25

    Away

    11/13/2021

    UCF

    W 55-28

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    SMU at Cincinnati

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd running back Rasheen Ali (22) dives into the endzone for the score as tight end Xavier Gaines (11) celebrates during the second half against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Marshall at Charlotte

    1 minute ago
    alabama football
    College Football

    How to Watch Arkansas at Alabama

    1 minute ago
    Jan 11, 2020; Frisco, Texas, USA; North Dakota State Bison quarterback Trey Lance (5) runs the ball in the game against the James Madison Dukes at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch South Dakota at North Dakota State

    1 minute ago
    football fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan at Maryland

    1 minute ago
    navy football
    College Football

    How to Watch East Carolina at Navy

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) is pressured by LSU Tigers safety Jay Ward (5) at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Alabama vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 3, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; South Dakota Coyotes running back Travis Theis (5) celebrates with offensive lineman Alex Jensen (70) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    North Dakota State vs. South Dakota: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells (8) throws a pass during the first quarter against the UAB Blazers at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Marshall vs. Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Navy Midshipmen running back Chance Warren (0) carries the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback TaRiq Bracy (28) defends in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    East Carolina vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy