The No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (10-0, 0-0 AAC) and SMU Mustangs (8-2, 0-0 AAC) will meet on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Nippert Stadium, in a clash of AAC rivals. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. SMU

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium

Cincinnati and SMU Stats

The Bearcats average 13.3 more points per game (39.2) than the Mustangs give up (25.9).

The Bearcats have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (13).

The Mustangs have averaged 25.4 more points this season (41.6) than the Bearcats have allowed (16.2).

This year the Mustangs have 15 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (28).

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Desmond Ridder has thrown for 2,425 yards (242.5 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 65.9% of his passes and recording 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 279 yards (27.9 ypg) on 80 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jerome Ford's team-high 888 rushing yards (88.8 per game) have come on 142 carries, with 15 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 169 yards (16.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Alec Pierce's team-leading 627 receiving yards (62.7 yards per game) have come on 37 receptions with four touchdowns.

Tyler Scott has put up a 322-yard season so far (32.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes.

Michael Young Jr.'s 24 receptions have yielded 298 yards (29.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

SMU Players to Watch

Tanner Mordecai has 3,264 passing yards (326.4 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 69.9% of his passes and tossing 37 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 191 rushing yards (19.1 ypg) on 59 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tre Siggers' team-high 663 rushing yards (66.3 per game) have come on 137 carries, with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Ulysses Bentley IV has racked up 517 yards (51.7 per game) on 73 attempts with three touchdowns.

Danny Gray's 803 receiving yards (80.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 49 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Rashee Rice has reeled in 51 passes for 599 yards (59.9 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Reggie Roberson Jr.'s 45 catches this season have resulted in 567 yards (56.7 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Cincinnati Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Tulane W 31-12 Away 11/6/2021 Tulsa W 28-20 Home 11/12/2021 South Florida W 45-28 Away 11/20/2021 SMU - Home 11/26/2021 East Carolina - Away

SMU Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Houston L 44-37 Away 11/6/2021 Memphis L 28-25 Away 11/13/2021 UCF W 55-28 Home 11/20/2021 Cincinnati - Away 11/26/2021 Tulsa - Home

