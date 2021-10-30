Oct 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Cougars running back Alton McCaskill (22) reacts to scoring a touchdown against Tulane Green Wave safety Macon Clark (37) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

AAC foes match up when the Houston Cougars (6-1, 0-0 AAC) and the No. 19 SMU Mustangs (7-0, 0-0 AAC) play on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Houston vs. SMU

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Houston and SMU Stats

The Cougars put up 13.6 more points per game (36.3) than the Mustangs allow (22.7).

The Cougars have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Mustangs have forced (10).

The Mustangs have scored 42.7 points per game this year, 25.4 more than the Cougars have given up.

The Mustangs have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 13 takeaways .

Houston Players to Watch

Clayton Tune leads Houston with 1,427 passing yards (203.9 ypg) on 134-of-194 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Alton McCaskill has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 463 yards (66.1 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has rushed for 181 yards (25.9 per game) on 42 carries with four touchdowns.

Nathaniel Dell's 510 receiving yards (72.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 39 receptions with four touchdowns.

Christian Trahan has caught 23 passes for 261 yards (37.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jeremy Singleton's nine catches have turned into 163 yards (23.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

SMU Players to Watch

Tanner Mordecai leads SMU with 2,320 passing yards (331.4 ypg) on 187-of-263 passing with 29 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 185 rushing yards (26.4 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Tre Siggers has carried the ball 101 times for a team-high 473 yards (67.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Ulysses Bentley IV has piled up 405 yards (57.9 per game) on 55 carries with two touchdowns.

Danny Gray's team-leading 609 receiving yards (87.0 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Rashee Rice has hauled in 35 passes for 415 yards (59.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Reggie Roberson Jr.'s 30 catches are good enough for 406 yards (58.0 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Houston Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/1/2021 Tulsa W 45-10 Away 10/7/2021 Tulane W 40-22 Away 10/23/2021 East Carolina W 31-24 Home 10/30/2021 SMU - Home 11/6/2021 South Florida - Away 11/13/2021 Temple - Away 11/19/2021 Memphis - Home

SMU Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 South Florida W 41-17 Home 10/9/2021 Navy W 31-24 Away 10/21/2021 Tulane W 55-26 Home 10/30/2021 Houston - Away 11/6/2021 Memphis - Away 11/13/2021 UCF - Home 11/20/2021 Cincinnati - Away

