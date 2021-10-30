Publish date:
How to Watch SMU Mustangs vs. Houston Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
AAC foes match up when the Houston Cougars (6-1, 0-0 AAC) and the No. 19 SMU Mustangs (7-0, 0-0 AAC) play on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Houston vs. SMU
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
Houston and SMU Stats
- The Cougars put up 13.6 more points per game (36.3) than the Mustangs allow (22.7).
- The Cougars have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Mustangs have forced (10).
- The Mustangs have scored 42.7 points per game this year, 25.4 more than the Cougars have given up.
- The Mustangs have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 13 takeaways .
Houston Players to Watch
- Clayton Tune leads Houston with 1,427 passing yards (203.9 ypg) on 134-of-194 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
- Alton McCaskill has carried the ball 98 times for a team-high 463 yards (66.1 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
- This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has rushed for 181 yards (25.9 per game) on 42 carries with four touchdowns.
- Nathaniel Dell's 510 receiving yards (72.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 39 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Christian Trahan has caught 23 passes for 261 yards (37.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Jeremy Singleton's nine catches have turned into 163 yards (23.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.
SMU Players to Watch
- Tanner Mordecai leads SMU with 2,320 passing yards (331.4 ypg) on 187-of-263 passing with 29 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He also adds 185 rushing yards (26.4 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- Tre Siggers has carried the ball 101 times for a team-high 473 yards (67.6 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Ulysses Bentley IV has piled up 405 yards (57.9 per game) on 55 carries with two touchdowns.
- Danny Gray's team-leading 609 receiving yards (87.0 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with seven touchdowns.
- Rashee Rice has hauled in 35 passes for 415 yards (59.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
- Reggie Roberson Jr.'s 30 catches are good enough for 406 yards (58.0 ypg) and five touchdowns.
Houston Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/1/2021
Tulsa
W 45-10
Away
10/7/2021
Tulane
W 40-22
Away
10/23/2021
East Carolina
W 31-24
Home
10/30/2021
SMU
-
Home
11/6/2021
South Florida
-
Away
11/13/2021
Temple
-
Away
11/19/2021
Memphis
-
Home
SMU Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/2/2021
South Florida
W 41-17
Home
10/9/2021
Navy
W 31-24
Away
10/21/2021
Tulane
W 55-26
Home
10/30/2021
Houston
-
Away
11/6/2021
Memphis
-
Away
11/13/2021
UCF
-
Home
11/20/2021
Cincinnati
-
Away
