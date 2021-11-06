Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Memphis Tigers running back Brandon Thomas (22) runs the ball as UCF Knights defensive back Justin Hodges (12) moves in during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 SMU Mustangs (7-1, 0-0 AAC) will take on a familiar foe as they visit the Memphis Tigers (4-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, in an AAC clash. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Memphis vs. SMU

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

SMU and Memphis Stats

The Mustangs score 12.4 more points per game (42.0) than the Tigers surrender (29.6).

The Mustangs have turned the ball over seven more times (11 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

The Tigers, on average, are scoring 6.9 more points per game this season (32.3) than the Mustangs are allowing (25.4).

The Tigers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (11).

SMU Players to Watch

Tanner Mordecai leads SMU with 2,625 passing yards (328.1 ypg) on 211-of-300 passing with 32 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He also adds 176 rushing yards (22.0 ypg) on 44 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Tre Siggers' team-high 517 rushing yards (64.6 per game) have come on 114 carries, with five touchdowns this year.

This season Ulysses Bentley IV has racked up 420 yards (52.5 per game) on 59 carries with two touchdowns.

Danny Gray's 682 receiving yards (85.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Rashee Rice has totaled 466 receiving yards (58.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes this year.

Reggie Roberson Jr. has hauled in 35 catches for 464 yards (58.0 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Memphis Players to Watch

Seth Henigan leads Memphis with 2,153 passing yards (269.1 ypg) on 138-of-227 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Brandon Thomas, has carried the ball 112 times for 661 yards (82.6 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Rodrigues Clark has racked up 42 carries for 283 yards (35.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

Calvin Austin III's 901 receiving yards (112.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 57 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Sean Dykes has collected 452 receiving yards (56.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes this year.

Javon Ivory's 22 receptions this season have resulted in 334 yards (41.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

SMU Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Navy W 31-24 Away 10/21/2021 Tulane W 55-26 Home 10/30/2021 Houston L 44-37 Away 11/6/2021 Memphis - Away 11/13/2021 UCF - Home 11/20/2021 Cincinnati - Away 11/26/2021 Tulsa - Home

Memphis Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Tulsa L 35-29 Away 10/14/2021 Navy W 35-17 Home 10/22/2021 UCF L 24-7 Away 11/6/2021 SMU - Home 11/13/2021 East Carolina - Home 11/19/2021 Houston - Away 11/26/2021 Tulane - Home

