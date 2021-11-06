Skip to main content
    November 6, 2021
    How to Watch SMU Mustangs vs. Memphis Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Memphis Tigers running back Brandon Thomas (22) runs the ball as UCF Knights defensive back Justin Hodges (12) moves in during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 23 SMU Mustangs (7-1, 0-0 AAC) will take on a familiar foe as they visit the Memphis Tigers (4-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, in an AAC clash. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Memphis vs. SMU

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    SMU and Memphis Stats

    • The Mustangs score 12.4 more points per game (42.0) than the Tigers surrender (29.6).
    • The Mustangs have turned the ball over seven more times (11 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (4) this season.
    • The Tigers, on average, are scoring 6.9 more points per game this season (32.3) than the Mustangs are allowing (25.4).
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (11).

    SMU Players to Watch

    • Tanner Mordecai leads SMU with 2,625 passing yards (328.1 ypg) on 211-of-300 passing with 32 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He also adds 176 rushing yards (22.0 ypg) on 44 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
    • Tre Siggers' team-high 517 rushing yards (64.6 per game) have come on 114 carries, with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Ulysses Bentley IV has racked up 420 yards (52.5 per game) on 59 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Danny Gray's 682 receiving yards (85.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Rashee Rice has totaled 466 receiving yards (58.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes this year.
    • Reggie Roberson Jr. has hauled in 35 catches for 464 yards (58.0 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

    Memphis Players to Watch

    • Seth Henigan leads Memphis with 2,153 passing yards (269.1 ypg) on 138-of-227 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Brandon Thomas, has carried the ball 112 times for 661 yards (82.6 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Rodrigues Clark has racked up 42 carries for 283 yards (35.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Calvin Austin III's 901 receiving yards (112.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 57 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Sean Dykes has collected 452 receiving yards (56.5 yards per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes this year.
    • Javon Ivory's 22 receptions this season have resulted in 334 yards (41.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    SMU Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Navy

    W 31-24

    Away

    10/21/2021

    Tulane

    W 55-26

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Houston

    L 44-37

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    UCF

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Home

    Memphis Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Tulsa

    L 35-29

    Away

    10/14/2021

    Navy

    W 35-17

    Home

    10/22/2021

    UCF

    L 24-7

    Away

    11/6/2021

    SMU

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    East Carolina

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    SMU at Memphis

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
