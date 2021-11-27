Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Wilson Huber (2) tackles Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Shamari Brooks (3) short of the end zone in the fourth quarter during an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 28-20. Tulsa Golden Hurricane At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 6

The SMU Mustangs (8-3, 0-0 AAC) face a fellow AAC opponent when they host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-6, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch SMU vs. Tulsa

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Betting Information for SMU vs. Tulsa

Favorite Spread Total SMU -6.5 62.5

SMU and Tulsa Stats

The Mustangs rack up 12.0 more points per game (39.1) than the Golden Hurricane allow (27.1).

This year, the Mustangs have turned the ball over 16 times, two more than the Golden Hurricane's takeaways (14).

The Golden Hurricane have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (25.4) as the Mustangs have allowed (27.9).

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over eight more times (21 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (13) this season.

SMU Players to Watch

Tanner Mordecai has 3,330 passing yards (302.7 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 69.1% of his passes and tossing 38 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 182 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 65 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Tre Siggers, has carried the ball 147 times for 727 yards (66.1 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Ulysses Bentley IV has rushed for 585 yards (53.2 per game) on 84 carries with three touchdowns.

Danny Gray's 803 receiving yards (73.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 49 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Rashee Rice has hauled in 58 passes for 620 yards (56.4 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Reggie Roberson Jr.'s 47 receptions have turned into 574 yards (52.2 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Tulsa Players to Watch

Davis Brin has 2,713 passing yards (246.6 ypg) to lead Tulsa, completing 59.1% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Shamari Brooks, has carried the ball 174 times for 851 yards (77.4 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Anthony Watkins has rushed for 553 yards (50.3 per game) on 72 carries with three touchdowns.

Josh Johnson's 841 receiving yards (76.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 68 receptions and four touchdowns.

JuanCarlos Santana has reeled in 40 passes for 554 yards (50.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Sam Crawford Jr.'s 27 grabs have turned into 472 yards (42.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

