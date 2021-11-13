Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) runs the ball as Memphis Tigers linebacker JJ Russell (23) move in during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The SMU Mustangs (7-2, 0-0 AAC) and UCF Knights (6-3, 0-0 AAC), AAC rivals, will do battle at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch SMU vs. UCF

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Gerald J. Ford Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for SMU vs. UCF

Favorite Spread Total SMU -7 61

SMU and UCF Stats

The Mustangs score 16.0 more points per game (40.1) than the Knights allow (24.1).

The Mustangs have 14 giveaways this season, while the Knights have 16 takeaways .

The Knights have put an average of 32.4 points per game on the board this season, 6.7 more than the 25.7 the Mustangs have surrendered.

This year the Knights have turned the ball over 13 times, one more than the Mustangs' takeaways (12).

SMU Players to Watch

Tanner Mordecai has 2,887 passing yards (320.8 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 70.1% of his passes and recording 34 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 158 rushing yards (17.6 ypg) on 54 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tre Siggers has carried the ball 126 times for a team-high 570 yards (63.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Ulysses Bentley IV has rushed for 420 yards (46.7 per game) on 59 carries with two touchdowns.

Danny Gray's 780 receiving yards (86.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 47 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Rashee Rice has put up a 526-yard season so far (58.4 receiving yards per game) with seven touchdowns, hauling in 45 passes.

Reggie Roberson Jr.'s 38 grabs have netted him 497 yards (55.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.

UCF Players to Watch

Mikey Keene leads UCF with 1,089 passing yards (121.0 ypg) on 104-of-160 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Bowser, has carried the ball 123 times for 549 yards (61.0 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Johnny Richardson has racked up 425 yards (47.2 per game) on 73 attempts with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 12 passes for 140 yards (15.6 per game).

Ryan O'Keefe's team-leading 582 receiving yards (64.7 yards per game) have come on 58 receptions with five touchdowns.

Brandon Johnson has grabbed 29 passes for 397 yards (44.1 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Jaylon Robinson's 12 receptions have netted him 234 yards (26.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

