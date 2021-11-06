No. 23 SMU suffered its first loss of the season last week. How will the Mustangs respond on the road against Memphis?

No. 23 SMU suffered its first loss of the season last week, dropping out of the top spot in the AAC with a loss to No. 20 Houston. The Mustangs will look to respond Saturday as they head on the road to take on Memphis.

The AAC had three teams still unbeaten in conference play in No. 2 Cincinnati, SMU and Houston. This week, that number is down to two after the Cougars beat the Mustangs 44–37.

While not out of the running for an AAC title, No. 23 SMU does not have much room left for error. The team will look to get back on track against the Tigers.

How to Watch SMU vs. Memphis Today:

Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPNU

Live stream the SMU vs. Memphis game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

SMU's offense is explosive. Averaging 42 points per game this season, the Mustangs rank at the top of the AAC and seventh in the nation in that category. Junior quarterback Tanner Mordecai leads the conference in every major passing category.

Even in the loss last week, Mordecai played well, throwing for 305 yards and three touchdowns. Three different receivers caught at least five passes for 50 yards.

Last year's meeting between SMU and Memphis went down to the wire, with the Mustangs kicking a game-winning field goal in the final seconds. After letting a 24–3 lead slip away, they finished with a 30–27 win. That win snapped a six-game Memphis winning streak in the series, which the Tigers lead 9–4 all-time.

