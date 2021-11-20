Publish date:
How to Watch South Alabama Jaguars vs. Tennessee Volunteers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The South Alabama Jaguars (5-5) play at the Tennessee Volunteers (5-5) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Neyland Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. South Alabama
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Neyland Stadium
Tennessee and South Alabama Stats
- The Volunteers put up 36.1 points per game, 13.1 more than the Jaguars give up per matchup (23.0).
- The Volunteers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, 11 fewer than the Jaguars have forced (22).
- The Volunteers have allowed their opponents to score 29.5 points per game, 3.1 more than the 26.4 the Jaguars are scoring per contest.
- This season the Jaguars have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Volunteers' takeaways (11).
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Hendon Hooker leads Tennessee with 2,138 passing yards (213.8 ypg) on 153-of-223 passing with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 464 rushing yards (46.4 ypg) on 129 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
- Tiyon Evans' team-high 525 rushing yards (52.5 per game) have come on 81 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
- Cedric Tillman's 725 receiving yards (72.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 46 receptions and six touchdowns.
- Velus Jones Jr. has racked up 597 receiving yards (59.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 44 passes this year.
- JaVonta Payton's 15 catches have netted him 373 yards (37.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.
South Alabama Players to Watch
- Jake Bentley leads South Alabama with 2,124 passing yards (212.4 ypg) on 184-of-262 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.
- Terrion Avery has carried the ball 129 times for a team-high 506 yards (50.6 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Bryan Hill has taken 74 carries for 317 yards (31.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Jalen Tolbert's 1,138 receiving yards (113.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 65 receptions and six touchdowns.
- Jalen Wayne has recorded 464 receiving yards (46.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 42 passes this year.
- Caullin Lacy's 36 catches have netted him 274 yards (27.4 ypg).
Tennessee Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Alabama
L 52-24
Away
11/6/2021
Kentucky
W 45-42
Away
11/13/2021
Georgia
L 41-17
Home
11/20/2021
South Alabama
-
Home
11/27/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Home
South Alabama Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Arkansas State
W 31-13
Home
11/6/2021
Troy
L 31-24
Away
11/13/2021
Appalachian State
L 31-7
Away
11/20/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
11/26/2021
Coastal Carolina
-
Home
