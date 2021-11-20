Nov 13, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jabari Small (2) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) during the third quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The South Alabama Jaguars (5-5) play at the Tennessee Volunteers (5-5) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Neyland Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. South Alabama

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee and South Alabama Stats

The Volunteers put up 36.1 points per game, 13.1 more than the Jaguars give up per matchup (23.0).

The Volunteers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, 11 fewer than the Jaguars have forced (22).

The Volunteers have allowed their opponents to score 29.5 points per game, 3.1 more than the 26.4 the Jaguars are scoring per contest.

This season the Jaguars have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Volunteers' takeaways (11).

Tennessee Players to Watch

Hendon Hooker leads Tennessee with 2,138 passing yards (213.8 ypg) on 153-of-223 passing with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 464 rushing yards (46.4 ypg) on 129 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Tiyon Evans' team-high 525 rushing yards (52.5 per game) have come on 81 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

Cedric Tillman's 725 receiving yards (72.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 46 receptions and six touchdowns.

Velus Jones Jr. has racked up 597 receiving yards (59.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 44 passes this year.

JaVonta Payton's 15 catches have netted him 373 yards (37.3 ypg) and six touchdowns.

South Alabama Players to Watch

Jake Bentley leads South Alabama with 2,124 passing yards (212.4 ypg) on 184-of-262 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Terrion Avery has carried the ball 129 times for a team-high 506 yards (50.6 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Bryan Hill has taken 74 carries for 317 yards (31.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jalen Tolbert's 1,138 receiving yards (113.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 65 receptions and six touchdowns.

Jalen Wayne has recorded 464 receiving yards (46.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 42 passes this year.

Caullin Lacy's 36 catches have netted him 274 yards (27.4 ypg).

Tennessee Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Alabama L 52-24 Away 11/6/2021 Kentucky W 45-42 Away 11/13/2021 Georgia L 41-17 Home 11/20/2021 South Alabama - Home 11/27/2021 Vanderbilt - Home

South Alabama Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Arkansas State W 31-13 Home 11/6/2021 Troy L 31-24 Away 11/13/2021 Appalachian State L 31-7 Away 11/20/2021 Tennessee - Away 11/26/2021 Coastal Carolina - Home

