How to Watch South Alabama at Tennessee

South Alabama is ranked No. 5 in the Sunbelt Conference with a record of 5-5 on the season. The Jaguars currently bring a two-game losing streak into this contest, having lost their last two games against Troy and Appalachian State.

How to Watch South Alabama Jaguars at Tennessee Volunteers Online:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Tennessee is also 5-5 on the season, but it plays in one of the most competitive conferences in football, the SEC. The Volunteers are 2-3 in their last five games, having won big games against South Carolina and Kentucky and amassing losses to No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 2 Alabama and No. 1 Georgia.

Both of these teams boast good passing offenses. In fact, they are tied at 249.7 yards per game through the air. Jaguars' quarterback Jake Bentley has 2,122 yards and 15 touchdowns while his leading receiver, Jalen Tolbert, has caught 1,140 yards and six touchdowns.

Volunteers' quarterback Hendon Hooker averages just slightly fewer passing yards per game at 213.8 for a total of 2,138 yards and 22 touchdowns with only three interceptions on the season. His leading receiver, Cedric Tillman, has 46 receptions for 725 yards and six touchdowns.

Tennessee is projected to rock this game by a score of 45 to 16.5. The spread is -28.5 in favor of the Volunteers. Their money line is -5,000 while the Jaguars is +1,400. The Over/Under is set above average at 61.5 points.

