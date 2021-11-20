South Carolina vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Nov 13, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back ZaQuandre White (11) scores a touchdown as Missouri Tigers defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) looks on during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Auburn Tigers (6-4, 0-0 SEC) will face a familiar foe as they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium, in a SEC showdown. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Auburn

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium

Betting Information for Auburn vs. South Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Auburn -7.5 44.5

Auburn and South Carolina Stats

This year, the Tigers put up 7.2 more points per game (31.6) than the Gamecocks allow (24.4).

This year, the Tigers have 10 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (22).

The Gamecocks have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this year (23.5) as the Tigers have allowed (22.1).

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 20 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (8).

Auburn Players to Watch

Bo Nix leads Auburn with 2,294 passing yards (229.4 ypg) on 197-of-323 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 168 rushing yards (16.8 ypg) on 57 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Tank Bigsby has carried the ball 156 times for a team-high 776 yards (77.6 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Jarquez Hunter has racked up 556 yards (55.6 per game) on 77 carries with three touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson's team-high 490 receiving yards (49 yards per game) have come on 37 receptions with two touchdowns.

Demetris Robertson has grabbed 29 passes for 417 yards (41.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Shedrick Jackson has hauled in 29 catches for 384 yards (38.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Luke Doty leads South Carolina with 975 passing yards (97.5 ypg) on 86-of-143 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Zaquandre White, has carried the ball 65 times for 462 yards (46.2 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Kevin Harris has rushed for 409 yards (40.9 per game) on 100 carries with three touchdowns.

Josh Vann's team-high 593 receiving yards (59.3 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell has collected 314 receiving yards (31.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes this year.

Jalen Brooks' 15 grabs have yielded 190 yards (19 ypg) and one touchdown.

