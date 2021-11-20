South Carolina vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Auburn Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Auburn Tigers (6-4, 0-0 SEC) will face a familiar foe as they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium, in a SEC showdown. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Auburn
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium
Betting Information for Auburn vs. South Carolina
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Auburn
-7.5
44.5
Auburn and South Carolina Stats
- This year, the Tigers put up 7.2 more points per game (31.6) than the Gamecocks allow (24.4).
- This year, the Tigers have 10 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (22).
- The Gamecocks have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this year (23.5) as the Tigers have allowed (22.1).
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 20 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (8).
Auburn Players to Watch
- Bo Nix leads Auburn with 2,294 passing yards (229.4 ypg) on 197-of-323 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 168 rushing yards (16.8 ypg) on 57 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
- Tank Bigsby has carried the ball 156 times for a team-high 776 yards (77.6 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
- This season Jarquez Hunter has racked up 556 yards (55.6 per game) on 77 carries with three touchdowns.
- Kobe Hudson's team-high 490 receiving yards (49 yards per game) have come on 37 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Demetris Robertson has grabbed 29 passes for 417 yards (41.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Shedrick Jackson has hauled in 29 catches for 384 yards (38.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Luke Doty leads South Carolina with 975 passing yards (97.5 ypg) on 86-of-143 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Zaquandre White, has carried the ball 65 times for 462 yards (46.2 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Kevin Harris has rushed for 409 yards (40.9 per game) on 100 carries with three touchdowns.
- Josh Vann's team-high 593 receiving yards (59.3 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Jaheim Bell has collected 314 receiving yards (31.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes this year.
- Jalen Brooks' 15 grabs have yielded 190 yards (19 ypg) and one touchdown.
How To Watch
November
20
2021
Auburn at South Carolina
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
