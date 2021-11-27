Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Clemson Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Billy Wiles (17) carries the ball against Connecticut Huskies defensive back Malik Dixon (31) and linebacker Ian Swenson (6) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

    The Clemson Tigers (8-3) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-5) meet at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, November 27, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch South Carolina vs. Clemson

    Betting Information for Clemson vs. South Carolina

    Clemson vs South Carolina Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Clemson

    -11.5

    43

    Clemson and South Carolina Stats

    • The Tigers put up 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 23.7 per contest the Gamecocks give up.
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, six fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (23).
    • The Gamecocks have put an average of 23.3 points per game on the board this year, 6.9 more than the 16.4 the Tigers have surrendered.
    • This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 21 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (16).

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • D.J. Uiagalelei has 1,960 passing yards (178.2 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 55.1% of his passes and throwing nine touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 271 rushing yards (24.6 ypg) on 93 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
    • Will Shipley's team-high 550 rushing yards (50.0 per game) have come on 112 carries, with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kobe Pace has piled up 86 carries for 532 yards (48.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • Justyn Ross' team-leading 524 receiving yards (47.6 yards per game) have come on 47 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Joseph Ngata has hauled in 23 passes for 438 yards (39.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Beaux Collins has hauled in 26 receptions for 378 yards (34.4 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    South Carolina Players to Watch

    • Luke Doty has thrown for 975 yards (88.6 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 60.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Zaquandre White, has carried the ball 81 times for 561 yards (51.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also caught 15 passes for 183 yards (16.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Kevin Harris has collected 472 yards (42.9 per game) on 113 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Josh Vann's 630 receiving yards (57.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 39 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Jaheim Bell has racked up 314 receiving yards (28.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes this year.
    • Nick Muse's 18 grabs have turned into 194 yards (17.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Clemson at South Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
