The Florida Gators (4-4, 0-0 SEC) will play a familiar opponent as they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium, in a SEC clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Florida

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium

Betting Information for Florida vs. South Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Florida -20.5 52

Florida and South Carolina Stats

The Gators put up 6.5 more points per game (31.0) than the Gamecocks surrender (24.5).

This year, the Gators have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (17).

The Gamecocks' average points scored this season (20.9) and the Gators' average points allowed (22.8) are within 1.9 points.

This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Gators' takeaways (9).

Florida Players to Watch

Emory Jones has been a dual threat to lead Florida in both passing and rushing. He has 1,403 passing yards (175.4 ypg), completing 67.7% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's rushed for 520 yards (65.0 ypg) on 90 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

This season Anthony Richardson has piled up 40 carries for 374 yards (46.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jacob Copeland's 450 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 25 receptions and four touchdowns.

Justin Shorter has put up a 279-yard season so far (34.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes.

Xzavier Henderson has hauled in 15 catches for 187 yards (23.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Luke Doty has 975 passing yards (121.9 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 60.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Zaquandre White, has carried the ball 42 times for 291 yards (36.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Kevin Harris has rushed for 245 yards (30.6 per game) on 70 carries with two touchdowns.

Josh Vann's 420 receiving yards (52.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell has caught 17 passes for 278 yards (34.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jalen Brooks' 14 catches this season have resulted in 181 yards (22.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

