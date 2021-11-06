Publish date:
How to Watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Florida Gators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Gators (4-4, 0-0 SEC) will play a familiar opponent as they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium, in a SEC clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Florida
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium
Betting Information for Florida vs. South Carolina
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida
-20.5
52
Florida and South Carolina Stats
- The Gators put up 6.5 more points per game (31.0) than the Gamecocks surrender (24.5).
- This year, the Gators have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (17).
- The Gamecocks' average points scored this season (20.9) and the Gators' average points allowed (22.8) are within 1.9 points.
- This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Gators' takeaways (9).
Florida Players to Watch
- Emory Jones has been a dual threat to lead Florida in both passing and rushing. He has 1,403 passing yards (175.4 ypg), completing 67.7% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's rushed for 520 yards (65.0 ypg) on 90 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- This season Anthony Richardson has piled up 40 carries for 374 yards (46.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Jacob Copeland's 450 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 25 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Justin Shorter has put up a 279-yard season so far (34.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes.
- Xzavier Henderson has hauled in 15 catches for 187 yards (23.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Luke Doty has 975 passing yards (121.9 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 60.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Zaquandre White, has carried the ball 42 times for 291 yards (36.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Kevin Harris has rushed for 245 yards (30.6 per game) on 70 carries with two touchdowns.
- Josh Vann's 420 receiving yards (52.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Jaheim Bell has caught 17 passes for 278 yards (34.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Jalen Brooks' 14 catches this season have resulted in 181 yards (22.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
Live Stream: FUBOTV
