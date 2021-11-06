Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Florida Gators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back ZaQuandre White (11) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Deuce Harmon (11) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back ZaQuandre White (11) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Deuce Harmon (11) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

    The Florida Gators (4-4, 0-0 SEC) will play a familiar opponent as they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium, in a SEC clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch South Carolina vs. Florida

    Betting Information for Florida vs. South Carolina

    Florida vs South Carolina Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Florida

    -20.5

    52

    Florida and South Carolina Stats

    • The Gators put up 6.5 more points per game (31.0) than the Gamecocks surrender (24.5).
    • This year, the Gators have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (17).
    • The Gamecocks' average points scored this season (20.9) and the Gators' average points allowed (22.8) are within 1.9 points.
    • This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Gators' takeaways (9).

    Florida Players to Watch

    • Emory Jones has been a dual threat to lead Florida in both passing and rushing. He has 1,403 passing yards (175.4 ypg), completing 67.7% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's rushed for 520 yards (65.0 ypg) on 90 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Anthony Richardson has piled up 40 carries for 374 yards (46.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Jacob Copeland's 450 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 25 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Justin Shorter has put up a 279-yard season so far (34.9 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes.
    • Xzavier Henderson has hauled in 15 catches for 187 yards (23.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    South Carolina Players to Watch

    • Luke Doty has 975 passing yards (121.9 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 60.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Zaquandre White, has carried the ball 42 times for 291 yards (36.4 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Kevin Harris has rushed for 245 yards (30.6 per game) on 70 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Josh Vann's 420 receiving yards (52.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Jaheim Bell has caught 17 passes for 278 yards (34.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Jalen Brooks' 14 catches this season have resulted in 181 yards (22.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Florida at South Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Horse Racing
    2021 Breeders Cup Classic

    How to Watch 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_13797143
    UFC

    How to Watch UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 - Prelims

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17088172
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Bulls

    1 minute ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) hits a three point shot over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) late during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) drives for the basket between New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) and guard RJ Barrett (9) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) drives for the basket around Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy