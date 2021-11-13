South Carolina vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Missouri Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson (47) tries to tackle Missouri Tigers running back Dawson Downing (28) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson (47) tries to tackle Missouri Tigers running back Dawson Downing (28) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-4, 0-0 SEC) and Missouri Tigers (4-5, 0-0 SEC), SEC rivals, will do battle at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Missouri vs. South Carolina

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: SECN
    • Stadium: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    South Carolina and Missouri Stats

    • The Gamecocks rack up 13.8 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Tigers surrender (36.8).
    • The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (12).
    • The Tigers have averaged 7.9 more points this year (31.6) than the Gamecocks have allowed (23.7).
    • The Tigers have eight giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 19 takeaways .

    South Carolina Players to Watch

    • Luke Doty has thrown for 975 yards (108.3 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 60.1% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • Zaquandre White has carried the ball 55 times for a team-high 402 yards (44.7 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Kevin Harris has rushed for 373 yards (41.4 per game) on 86 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Josh Vann's 531 receiving yards (59.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Jaheim Bell has put together a 286-yard season so far (31.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes.
    • Jalen Brooks' 14 catches have netted him 181 yards (20.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Missouri Players to Watch

    • Connor Bazelak has thrown for 2,130 yards (236.7 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 68.1% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Tyler Badie, has carried the ball 166 times for 1,038 yards (115.3 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 315 receiving yards (35.0 per game) on 45 catches with four receiving touchdowns.
    • This season Michael Cox has racked up 122 yards (13.6 per game) on 12 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Tauskie Dove's 454 receiving yards (50.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 30 receptions.
    • Keke Chism has hauled in 31 passes for 399 yards (44.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

    South Carolina Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Vanderbilt

    W 21-20

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Texas A&M

    L 44-14

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Florida

    W 40-17

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    Missouri Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Texas A&M

    L 35-14

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Vanderbilt

    W 37-28

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Georgia

    L 43-6

    Away

    11/13/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    South Carolina at Missouri

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17148434
    PGA Tour Champions Golf

    How to Watch Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round

    52 seconds ago
    Basketball Fans 4
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Peter's at St. John's

    52 seconds ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Saint Peter's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    52 seconds ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Peter's vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

    52 seconds ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Kevin Harris (20) pulls away from Florida Gators safety Rashad Torrence II (22) in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Missouri vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    52 seconds ago
    Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Challen Faamatau (29) blocks Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Ellis Brooks (13) as quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) dives for extra yards at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Michigan State vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    52 seconds ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson (47) tries to tackle Missouri Tigers running back Dawson Downing (28) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    South Carolina vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    52 seconds ago
    Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Connor Heyward (11) runs with the ball while Purdue Boilermakers linebacker O.C. Brothers (20) defends in the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Maryland vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    52 seconds ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Liga ACB Basketball

    How to Watch Gran Canaria vs. Baskonia

    15 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy