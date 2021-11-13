South Carolina vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dan Jackson (47) tries to tackle Missouri Tigers running back Dawson Downing (28) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-4, 0-0 SEC) and Missouri Tigers (4-5, 0-0 SEC), SEC rivals, will do battle at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Missouri vs. South Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

South Carolina and Missouri Stats

The Gamecocks rack up 13.8 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Tigers surrender (36.8).

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (12).

The Tigers have averaged 7.9 more points this year (31.6) than the Gamecocks have allowed (23.7).

The Tigers have eight giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 19 takeaways .

South Carolina Players to Watch

Luke Doty has thrown for 975 yards (108.3 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 60.1% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Zaquandre White has carried the ball 55 times for a team-high 402 yards (44.7 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Kevin Harris has rushed for 373 yards (41.4 per game) on 86 carries with two touchdowns.

Josh Vann's 531 receiving yards (59.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with three touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell has put together a 286-yard season so far (31.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes.

Jalen Brooks' 14 catches have netted him 181 yards (20.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Missouri Players to Watch

Connor Bazelak has thrown for 2,130 yards (236.7 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 68.1% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyler Badie, has carried the ball 166 times for 1,038 yards (115.3 per game), with 11 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 315 receiving yards (35.0 per game) on 45 catches with four receiving touchdowns.

This season Michael Cox has racked up 122 yards (13.6 per game) on 12 carries with two touchdowns.

Tauskie Dove's 454 receiving yards (50.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 30 receptions.

Keke Chism has hauled in 31 passes for 399 yards (44.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

South Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Vanderbilt W 21-20 Home 10/23/2021 Texas A&M L 44-14 Away 11/6/2021 Florida W 40-17 Home 11/13/2021 Missouri - Away 11/20/2021 Auburn - Home 11/27/2021 Clemson - Home

Missouri Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Texas A&M L 35-14 Home 10/30/2021 Vanderbilt W 37-28 Away 11/6/2021 Georgia L 43-6 Away 11/13/2021 South Carolina - Home 11/20/2021 Florida - Home 11/26/2021 Arkansas - Away

Regional restrictions apply.