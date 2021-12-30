South Carolina vs. North Carolina: Duke's Mayo Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/30/2021

Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Juju McDowell (21) celebrates following the South Carolina Gamecocks 21-17 win over the Auburn Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium

Betting Information for North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -10 57

North Carolina and South Carolina Stats

The Tar Heels put up 36.4 points per game, 12.1 more than the Gamecocks allow per matchup (24.3).

This year, the Tar Heels have 14 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (24).

The Gamecocks' average points scored this season, 21.3, is 10.3 fewer than the 31.6 the Tar Heels are giving up.

This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 23 times, eight more than the Tar Heels' takeaways (15).

North Carolina Players to Watch

Sam Howell has been a dual threat to lead North Carolina in both passing and rushing. He has 2,851 passing yards (237.6 ypg), completing 62.7% of his passes and recording 23 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's rushed for 825 yards (68.8 ypg) on 170 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ty Chandler, has carried the ball 173 times for 1,063 yards (88.6 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 14 passes for 215 yards (17.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Josh Downs' 1,273 receiving yards (106.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 98 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Antoine Green has put together a 539-yard season so far (44.9 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes.

Emery Simmons has hauled in 11 catches for 243 yards (22.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Luke Doty leads South Carolina with 975 passing yards (81.3 ypg) on 86-of-143 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Zaquandre White has carried the ball 88 times for a team-high 583 yards (48.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 196 yards (16.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Kevin Harris has racked up 121 carries for 485 yards (40.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

Josh Vann's team-leading 668 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) have come on 43 receptions with five touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell has hauled in 25 passes for 338 yards (28.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Nick Muse's 20 catches have turned into 222 yards (18.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

