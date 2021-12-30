South Carolina vs. North Carolina: Duke's Mayo Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/30/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: Duke's Mayo Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Juju McDowell (21) celebrates following the South Carolina Gamecocks 21-17 win over the Auburn Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Juju McDowell (21) celebrates following the South Carolina Gamecocks 21-17 win over the Auburn Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

    The North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch South Carolina vs. North Carolina

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for North Carolina vs. South Carolina

    North Carolina vs South Carolina Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    North Carolina

    -10

    57

    North Carolina and South Carolina Stats

    • The Tar Heels put up 36.4 points per game, 12.1 more than the Gamecocks allow per matchup (24.3).
    • This year, the Tar Heels have 14 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (24).
    • The Gamecocks' average points scored this season, 21.3, is 10.3 fewer than the 31.6 the Tar Heels are giving up.
    • This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 23 times, eight more than the Tar Heels' takeaways (15).

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Sam Howell has been a dual threat to lead North Carolina in both passing and rushing. He has 2,851 passing yards (237.6 ypg), completing 62.7% of his passes and recording 23 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's rushed for 825 yards (68.8 ypg) on 170 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Ty Chandler, has carried the ball 173 times for 1,063 yards (88.6 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 14 passes for 215 yards (17.9 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Josh Downs' 1,273 receiving yards (106.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 98 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Antoine Green has put together a 539-yard season so far (44.9 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes.
    • Emery Simmons has hauled in 11 catches for 243 yards (22.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    South Carolina Players to Watch

    • Luke Doty leads South Carolina with 975 passing yards (81.3 ypg) on 86-of-143 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • Zaquandre White has carried the ball 88 times for a team-high 583 yards (48.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 196 yards (16.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Kevin Harris has racked up 121 carries for 485 yards (40.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Josh Vann's team-leading 668 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) have come on 43 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Jaheim Bell has hauled in 25 passes for 338 yards (28.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Nick Muse's 20 catches have turned into 222 yards (18.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    11:30
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) skates with the puck during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    16 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back British Brooks (24) runs the ball during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack won 34-30. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch the Duke's Mayo Bowl North Carolina vs. South Carolina

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Juju McDowell (21) celebrates following the South Carolina Gamecocks 21-17 win over the Auburn Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    South Carolina vs. North Carolina: Duke's Mayo Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/30/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back British Brooks (24) runs the ball during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack won 34-30. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Duke's Mayo Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/30/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Soccer

    Arsenal FC vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    47 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Memphis Grizzlies center Killian Tillie (35) fight for the loose ball during the second half at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina (21) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) react to the end of the game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy