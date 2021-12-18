Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. Jackson State Tigers: Celebration Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 11, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs running back Kendrell Flowers (26) against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 11, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs running back Kendrell Flowers (26) against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

    The Jackson State Tigers and the South Carolina State Bulldogs meet for the Celebration Bowl on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

    Jackson State and South Carolina State Stats

    • The Tigers score 29.0 points per game, comparable to the 27.6 per outing the Bulldogs surrender.
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Bulldogs have forced (3).
    • The Bulldogs have put an average of 24.4 points per game on the board this year, 10.9 more than the 13.5 the Tigers have surrendered.
    • This season the Bulldogs have four turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (5).

    Jackson State Players to Watch

    • Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 3,056 yards (254.7 ypg) to lead Jackson State, completing 67.9% of his passes and recording 29 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Peytton Pickett, has carried the ball 99 times for 435 yards (36.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • This season Santee Marshall has rushed for 426 yards (35.5 per game) on 102 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Keith Corbin's team-high 897 receiving yards (74.8 yards per game) have come on 65 receptions with six touchdowns.
    • Malachi Wideman has hauled in 31 passes for 498 yards (41.5 yards per game) and 12 touchdowns this year.
    • Trevonte Rucker's 24 catches have netted him 474 yards (39.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    South Carolina State Players to Watch

    • Corey Fields has 2,144 passing yards (194.9 ypg) to lead South Carolina State, completing 50.9% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 198 rushing yards (18.0 ypg) on 73 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Kendrell Flowers has carried the ball 158 times for a team-high 811 yards (73.7 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jacory Benson has rushed for 200 yards (18.2 per game) on 43 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Shaquan Davis' 769 receiving yards (69.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 38 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Will Vereen has put together a 567-yard season so far (51.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 44 passes.
    • Richard Bailey's 33 grabs are good enough for 361 yards (32.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Jackson State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Southern

    W 21-17

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Alcorn State

    W 24-10

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 27-10

    Home

    12/18/2021

    South Carolina State

    -

    Home

    South Carolina State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Howard

    W 15-12

    Home

    11/13/2021

    N.C. A&T

    L 27-17

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Norfolk State

    W 31-21

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Cricket Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots on Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Pistons

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets forward Christian Wood (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Juventus
    Soccer

    Bologna vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    2 minutes ago
    st john's
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pittsburgh at St. John's

    2 minutes ago
    memphis
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tennessee at Memphis

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) reacts after making a basket during overtime against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Butler vs. Purdue

    2 minutes ago
    jackson state
    College Football

    How to Watch The Cricket Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13903959
    entertainment

    How to Watch Holiday Hijinks Marathon

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy