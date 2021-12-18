Sep 11, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs running back Kendrell Flowers (26) against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The Jackson State Tigers and the South Carolina State Bulldogs meet for the Celebration Bowl on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Jackson State and South Carolina State Stats

The Tigers score 29.0 points per game, comparable to the 27.6 per outing the Bulldogs surrender.

The Tigers have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Bulldogs have forced (3).

The Bulldogs have put an average of 24.4 points per game on the board this year, 10.9 more than the 13.5 the Tigers have surrendered.

This season the Bulldogs have four turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (5).

Jackson State Players to Watch

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 3,056 yards (254.7 ypg) to lead Jackson State, completing 67.9% of his passes and recording 29 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Peytton Pickett, has carried the ball 99 times for 435 yards (36.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Santee Marshall has rushed for 426 yards (35.5 per game) on 102 carries with three touchdowns.

Keith Corbin's team-high 897 receiving yards (74.8 yards per game) have come on 65 receptions with six touchdowns.

Malachi Wideman has hauled in 31 passes for 498 yards (41.5 yards per game) and 12 touchdowns this year.

Trevonte Rucker's 24 catches have netted him 474 yards (39.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

South Carolina State Players to Watch

Corey Fields has 2,144 passing yards (194.9 ypg) to lead South Carolina State, completing 50.9% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 198 rushing yards (18.0 ypg) on 73 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kendrell Flowers has carried the ball 158 times for a team-high 811 yards (73.7 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Jacory Benson has rushed for 200 yards (18.2 per game) on 43 carries with three touchdowns.

Shaquan Davis' 769 receiving yards (69.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 38 receptions and five touchdowns.

Will Vereen has put together a 567-yard season so far (51.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 44 passes.

Richard Bailey's 33 grabs are good enough for 361 yards (32.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Jackson State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Southern W 21-17 Away 11/20/2021 Alcorn State W 24-10 Home 12/4/2021 Prairie View A&M W 27-10 Home 12/18/2021 South Carolina State - Home

South Carolina State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Howard W 15-12 Home 11/13/2021 N.C. A&T L 27-17 Home 11/20/2021 Norfolk State W 31-21 Away 12/18/2021 Jackson State - Away

