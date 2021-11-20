Sep 3, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; South Dakota Coyotes running back Travis Theis (5) scores a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

MVFC opponents meet when the North Dakota State Bison (9-1, 0-0 MVFC) and the South Dakota Coyotes (7-3, 0-0 MVFC) play on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch North Dakota State vs. South Dakota

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

North Dakota State and South Dakota Stats

The Bison average 33.6 points per game, 16.2 more than the Coyotes allow per outing (17.4).

This year, the Bison have turned the ball over zero times, while the Coyotes have forced zero.

The Coyotes have averaged 18.1 more points scored this season (29.0) than the Bison have allowed (10.9).

The Coyotes have zero giveaways this season, while the Bison have zero takeaways .

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Quincy Patterson II leads North Dakota State with 813 passing yards (81.3 ypg) on 55-of-101 passing with six touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 420 rushing yards (42.0 ypg) on 82 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

TaMerik Williams' team-high 436 rushing yards (43.6 per game) have come on 63 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

Christian Watson's team-high 678 receiving yards (67.8 yards per game) have come on 33 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Phoenix Sproles has recorded 174 receiving yards (17.4 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 15 passes this year.

Josh Babicz has hauled in six receptions for 147 yards (14.7 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

South Dakota Players to Watch

Carson Camp has thrown for 1,854 yards (185.4 ypg) to lead South Dakota, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Travis Theis has carried the ball 143 times for a team-high 652 yards (65.2 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Nate Thomas has rushed for 595 yards (59.5 per game) on 90 carries with five touchdowns.

Carter Bell's 605 receiving yards (60.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 35 receptions and five touchdowns.

Caleb Vander Esch has racked up 252 receiving yards (25.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes this year.

Brett Samson's 18 catches have yielded 234 yards (23.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.

North Dakota State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Indiana State W 44-2 Home 11/6/2021 South Dakota State L 27-19 Away 11/13/2021 Youngstown State W 49-17 Away 11/20/2021 South Dakota - Home

South Dakota Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Illinois State L 20-14 Home 11/6/2021 Western Illinois W 42-21 Away 11/13/2021 South Dakota State W 23-20 Home 11/20/2021 North Dakota State - Away

