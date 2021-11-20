Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch South Dakota Coyotes vs. North Dakota State Bison: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 3, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; South Dakota Coyotes running back Travis Theis (5) scores a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    MVFC opponents meet when the North Dakota State Bison (9-1, 0-0 MVFC) and the South Dakota Coyotes (7-3, 0-0 MVFC) play on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch North Dakota State vs. South Dakota

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: ABC
    • Stadium: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    North Dakota State and South Dakota Stats

    • The Bison average 33.6 points per game, 16.2 more than the Coyotes allow per outing (17.4).
    • This year, the Bison have turned the ball over zero times, while the Coyotes have forced zero.
    • The Coyotes have averaged 18.1 more points scored this season (29.0) than the Bison have allowed (10.9).
    • The Coyotes have zero giveaways this season, while the Bison have zero takeaways .

    North Dakota State Players to Watch

    • Quincy Patterson II leads North Dakota State with 813 passing yards (81.3 ypg) on 55-of-101 passing with six touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 420 rushing yards (42.0 ypg) on 82 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
    • TaMerik Williams' team-high 436 rushing yards (43.6 per game) have come on 63 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • Christian Watson's team-high 678 receiving yards (67.8 yards per game) have come on 33 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Phoenix Sproles has recorded 174 receiving yards (17.4 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 15 passes this year.
    • Josh Babicz has hauled in six receptions for 147 yards (14.7 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    South Dakota Players to Watch

    • Carson Camp has thrown for 1,854 yards (185.4 ypg) to lead South Dakota, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • Travis Theis has carried the ball 143 times for a team-high 652 yards (65.2 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Nate Thomas has rushed for 595 yards (59.5 per game) on 90 carries with five touchdowns.
    • Carter Bell's 605 receiving yards (60.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 35 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Caleb Vander Esch has racked up 252 receiving yards (25.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes this year.
    • Brett Samson's 18 catches have yielded 234 yards (23.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    North Dakota State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Indiana State

    W 44-2

    Home

    11/6/2021

    South Dakota State

    L 27-19

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Youngstown State

    W 49-17

    Away

    11/20/2021

    South Dakota

    -

    Home

    South Dakota Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Illinois State

    L 20-14

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Western Illinois

    W 42-21

    Away

    11/13/2021

    South Dakota State

    W 23-20

    Home

    11/20/2021

    North Dakota State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    South Dakota at North Dakota State

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

