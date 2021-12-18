May 16, 2021; Frisco, Texas, USA; South Dakota State Jackrabbits running back Isaiah Davis (22) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats during the Division I FCS Championship football game at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Montana State Bobcats (11-2) square off versus the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-3) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Bobcat Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Montana State vs. South Dakota State

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Bobcat Stadium

Montana State and South Dakota State Stats

The Bobcats put up 11.0 more points per game (29.9) than the Jackrabbits give up (18.9).

This year, the Bobcats have two turnovers, 10 fewer than the Jackrabbits have takeaways (12).

The Jackrabbits have scored 37.5 points per game this season, 24.3 more than the Bobcats have given up.

This year the Jackrabbits have two turnovers, three fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (5).

Montana State Players to Watch

Matthew McKay has thrown for 2,021 yards (183.7 ypg) to lead Montana State, completing 62.2% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 316 rushing yards (28.7 ypg) on 78 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Ifanse, has carried the ball 262 times for 1,539 yards (118.4 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Tommy Mellott has rushed for 550 yards (42.3 per game) on 76 carries with eight touchdowns.

Lance McCutcheon's 1,015 receiving yards (78.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 53 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Willie Patterson has put up a 392-yard season so far (30.2 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes.

Elijah Elliott's 14 catches have netted him 157 yards (12.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

South Dakota State Players to Watch

Chris Oladokun has 2,849 passing yards (203.5 ypg) to lead South Dakota State, completing 61.6% of his passes and collecting 24 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 156 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 65 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Pierre Strong, Jr. has carried the ball 226 times for a team-high 1,579 yards (112.8 per game), with 17 touchdowns this year.

This season Isaiah Davis has rushed for 688 yards (49.1 per game) on 86 carries with seven touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke's team-leading 1,079 receiving yards (77.1 yards per game) have come on 66 receptions with five touchdowns.

Tucker Kraft has totaled 677 receiving yards (48.4 yards per game) and six touchdowns, reeling in 59 passes this year.

Jadon Janke's 36 receptions have netted him 575 yards (41.1 ypg) and eight touchdowns.

Montana State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Montana L 29-10 Away 12/4/2021 UT Martin W 26-7 Home 12/11/2021 Sam Houston W 42-19 Away 12/18/2021 South Dakota State - Home

South Dakota State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 UC Davis W 56-24 Home 12/4/2021 Sacramento State W 24-19 Away 12/11/2021 Villanova W 35-21 Away 12/18/2021 Montana State - Away

