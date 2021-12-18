How to Watch South Dakota State at Montana State in FCS College Football Playoffs.

Skip to main content
    How to Watch South Dakota State at Montana State in the FCS College Football Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    South Dakota State travels to Montana State on Saturday afternoon in the FCS Football Playoffs.
    Author:

    South Dakota State continues its improbable run on Saturday afternoon when it heads to Montana State for a semifinal tilt with the Bobcats. 

    How to Watch the South Dakota State at Montana State Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the South Dakota State at Montana State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Jackrabbits upset fourth-seeded Sacramento State 24-19 and then did it again in the quarterfinals against fifth-seeded Villanova 35-21 to earn a berth into the semifinals.

    Pulling off big upsets is nothing new for South Dakota State, as it beat North Dakota State earlier this year, giving the Bison their only loss of the year.

    Saturday, the team will look to keep its dream run alive and knock off a Montana State team fresh off its own upset.

    The Bobcats took down defending champ and top-seeded Sam Houston State 42-19 last week. It was a dominant performance for them and has them flying high coming into the semifinals.

    This should be a great game between two schools playing great football. The winner heads to the national championship game on Jan. 8.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    

