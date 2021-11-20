Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch South Dakota at North Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday afternoon, a huge rivalry between South Dakota and North Dakota State will go down in college football action.
    The 2021 college football season is winding down quickly, and we are entering the stage of the season that gives fans a chance to watch a lot of rivalry matchups. One of those will occur this week. South Dakota and North Dakota are set to face off in what could be one of the most heated games of the weekend.

    How to Watch South Dakota Coyotes at North Dakota State Bison Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20th, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ABC (KBMY - Bismarck)

    Live stream the South Dakota Coyotes at North Dakota State Bison game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this game, the Coyotes currently sport a 7-3 record. They are fresh off of a big win over South Dakota State in another rivalry game. A win over North Dakota State would be huge for the program.

    On the other side of the field, the Bison hold a 9-1 record entering this game. Their last game came against Youngstown State. North Dakota State has been dominant this season and will look to continue that trend this week.

    Both of these teams have a lot of talent on both sides of the football. Add in the fact that this is a rivalry game and fans will want to make sure they tune in.

