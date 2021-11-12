South Florida vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/12/2021

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) tosses the ball to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) on a carry in the first quarter during an NCAA football game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Tulsa Golden Hurricane At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 6

The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (9-0, 0-0 AAC) are on the road for an AAC showdown versus the South Florida Bulls (2-7, 0-0 AAC) at Raymond James Stadium on Friday, November 12, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch South Florida vs. Cincinnati

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Cincinnati vs. South Florida

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -23.5 58

Cincinnati and South Florida Stats

The Bearcats rack up 38.6 points per game, 4.3 more than the Bulls surrender per contest (34.3).

The Bearcats have 13 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bulls.

The Bulls have scored 24.8 points per game this year, 9.9 more than the Bearcats have given up.

This season the Bulls have 15 turnovers, nine fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (24).

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Desmond Ridder leads Cincinnati with 2,121 passing yards (235.7 ypg) on 158-of-248 passing with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 214 rushing yards (23.8 ypg) on 67 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jerome Ford, has carried the ball 142 times for 888 yards (98.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 15 passes for 169 yards (18.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Alec Pierce's team-leading 603 receiving yards (67.0 yards per game) have come on 34 receptions with four touchdowns.

Tyler Scott has put up a 295-yard season so far (32.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 16 passes.

Michael Young Jr.'s 20 grabs have netted him 245 yards (27.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

South Florida Players to Watch

Timmy McClain has 1,289 passing yards (143.2 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 54.5% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 263 rushing yards (29.2 ypg) on 85 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jaren Mangham has carried the ball 116 times for a team-high 507 yards (56.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year.

This season Kelley Joiner Jr. has rushed for 340 yards (37.8 per game) on 51 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver's 576 receiving yards (64.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 32 receptions and two touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has caught 19 passes for 217 yards (24.1 yards per game) this year.

Omarion Dollison's 18 catches have netted him 168 yards (18.7 ypg).

