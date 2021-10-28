South Florida vs. East Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/28/2021

Oct 9, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; East Carolina Pirates running back Rahjai Harris (47) runs the ball during the second half against the UCF Knights at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

AAC foes meet when the East Carolina Pirates (3-4, 0-0 AAC) and the South Florida Bulls (2-5, 0-0 AAC) play on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch East Carolina vs. South Florida

Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Thursday, October 28, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

East Carolina and South Florida Stats

The Pirates rack up 28.7 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the Bulls give up per matchup (32.3).

This year, the Pirates have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Bulls' takeaways (10).

The Pirates have allowed an average of 28.4 points per game, 4.5 more than the 23.9 the Bulls have scored.

The Bulls have turned the ball over nine times, five fewer times than the Pirates have forced turnovers (14).

East Carolina Players to Watch

Holton Ahlers has 1,768 passing yards (252.6 ypg) to lead East Carolina, completing 60.3% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Keaton Mitchell, has carried the ball 88 times for 677 yards (96.7 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught 15 passes for 157 yards (22.4 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Rahjai Harris has rushed for 325 yards (46.4 per game) on 87 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 16 passes for 135 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Tyler Snead's 481 receiving yards (68.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 35 receptions with two touchdowns.

Audie Omotosho has grabbed 21 passes for 268 yards (38.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

C.J. Johnson has hauled in 18 grabs for 253 yards (36.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

South Florida Players to Watch

Timmy McClain has thrown for 1,000 yards (142.9 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 56.9% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 217 rushing yards (31.0 ypg) on 74 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaren Mangham's team-high 416 rushing yards (59.4 per game) have come on 96 carries, with 12 touchdowns this year.

This season Brian Battie has racked up 44 carries for 271 yards (38.7 per game).

Xavier Weaver's team-leading 380 receiving yards (54.3 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with one touchdown.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has grabbed 16 passes for 180 yards (25.7 yards per game) this year.

Demarcus Gregory's nine receptions are good enough for 147 yards (21.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

East Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Tulane W 52-29 Home 10/9/2021 UCF L 20-16 Away 10/23/2021 Houston L 31-24 Away 10/28/2021 South Florida - Home 11/6/2021 Temple - Home 11/13/2021 Memphis - Away 11/20/2021 Navy - Away

South Florida Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 SMU L 41-17 Away 10/16/2021 Tulsa L 32-31 Home 10/23/2021 Temple W 34-14 Home 10/28/2021 East Carolina - Away 11/6/2021 Houston - Home 11/12/2021 Cincinnati - Home 11/20/2021 Tulane - Away

