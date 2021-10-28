South Florida vs. East Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/28/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch South Florida Bulls vs. East Carolina Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 9, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; East Carolina Pirates running back Rahjai Harris (47) runs the ball during the second half against the UCF Knights at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

    AAC foes meet when the East Carolina Pirates (3-4, 0-0 AAC) and the South Florida Bulls (2-5, 0-0 AAC) play on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch East Carolina vs. South Florida

    • Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    East Carolina and South Florida Stats

    • The Pirates rack up 28.7 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the Bulls give up per matchup (32.3).
    • This year, the Pirates have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Bulls' takeaways (10).
    • The Pirates have allowed an average of 28.4 points per game, 4.5 more than the 23.9 the Bulls have scored.
    • The Bulls have turned the ball over nine times, five fewer times than the Pirates have forced turnovers (14).

    East Carolina Players to Watch

    • Holton Ahlers has 1,768 passing yards (252.6 ypg) to lead East Carolina, completing 60.3% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Keaton Mitchell, has carried the ball 88 times for 677 yards (96.7 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught 15 passes for 157 yards (22.4 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Rahjai Harris has rushed for 325 yards (46.4 per game) on 87 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 16 passes for 135 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Tyler Snead's 481 receiving yards (68.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 35 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Audie Omotosho has grabbed 21 passes for 268 yards (38.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • C.J. Johnson has hauled in 18 grabs for 253 yards (36.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    South Florida Players to Watch

    • Timmy McClain has thrown for 1,000 yards (142.9 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 56.9% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 217 rushing yards (31.0 ypg) on 74 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Jaren Mangham's team-high 416 rushing yards (59.4 per game) have come on 96 carries, with 12 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Brian Battie has racked up 44 carries for 271 yards (38.7 per game).
    • Xavier Weaver's team-leading 380 receiving yards (54.3 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Jimmy Horn Jr. has grabbed 16 passes for 180 yards (25.7 yards per game) this year.
    • Demarcus Gregory's nine receptions are good enough for 147 yards (21.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    East Carolina Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Tulane

    W 52-29

    Home

    10/9/2021

    UCF

    L 20-16

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Houston

    L 31-24

    Away

    10/28/2021

    South Florida

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Temple

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Navy

    -

    Away

    South Florida Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    SMU

    L 41-17

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Tulsa

    L 32-31

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Temple

    W 34-14

    Home

    10/28/2021

    East Carolina

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Houston

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    South Florida at East Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
