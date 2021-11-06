Oct 30, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) reacts after defeating the Southern Methodist Mustangs at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 Houston Cougars (7-1, 0-0 AAC) and the South Florida Bulls (2-6, 0-0 AAC) play on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in a battle of AAC opponents. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch South Florida vs. Houston

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Houston vs. South Florida

Favorite Spread Total Houston -13.5 53

Houston and South Florida Stats

The Cougars put up 5.4 more points per game (37.3) than the Bulls give up (31.9).

This year, the Cougars have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (13).

The Bulls have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (22.6) as the Cougars have allowed (19.8).

The Bulls have 13 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 14 takeaways .

Houston Players to Watch

Clayton Tune leads Houston with 1,839 passing yards (229.9 ypg) on 161-of-231 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Alton McCaskill, has carried the ball 101 times for 478 yards (59.8 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has rushed for 230 yards (28.8 per game) on 63 carries with four touchdowns.

Nathaniel Dell's 675 receiving yards (84.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 48 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Christian Trahan has reeled in 27 passes for 301 yards (37.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jeremy Singleton's 14 catches have netted him 256 yards (32 ypg) and three touchdowns.

South Florida Players to Watch

Timmy McClain leads South Florida with 1,000 passing yards (125 ypg) on 74-of-130 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 217 rushing yards (27.1 ypg) on 74 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jaren Mangham's team-high 483 rushing yards (60.4 per game) have come on 108 carries, with 13 touchdowns this year.

This season Kelley Joiner Jr. has rushed for 338 yards (42.3 per game) on 48 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver's 471 receiving yards (58.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has racked up 183 receiving yards (22.9 yards per game), hauling in 17 passes this year.

Demarcus Gregory's nine receptions this season have resulted in 147 yards (18.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.