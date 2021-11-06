Publish date:
How to Watch South Florida Bulls vs. Houston Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 20 Houston Cougars (7-1, 0-0 AAC) and the South Florida Bulls (2-6, 0-0 AAC) play on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in a battle of AAC opponents. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch South Florida vs. Houston
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Raymond James Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Houston vs. South Florida
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Houston
-13.5
53
Houston and South Florida Stats
- The Cougars put up 5.4 more points per game (37.3) than the Bulls give up (31.9).
- This year, the Cougars have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (13).
- The Bulls have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (22.6) as the Cougars have allowed (19.8).
- The Bulls have 13 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 14 takeaways .
Houston Players to Watch
- Clayton Tune leads Houston with 1,839 passing yards (229.9 ypg) on 161-of-231 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Alton McCaskill, has carried the ball 101 times for 478 yards (59.8 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
- This season Ta'Zhawn Henry has rushed for 230 yards (28.8 per game) on 63 carries with four touchdowns.
- Nathaniel Dell's 675 receiving yards (84.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 48 receptions and seven touchdowns.
- Christian Trahan has reeled in 27 passes for 301 yards (37.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Jeremy Singleton's 14 catches have netted him 256 yards (32 ypg) and three touchdowns.
South Florida Players to Watch
- Timmy McClain leads South Florida with 1,000 passing yards (125 ypg) on 74-of-130 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 217 rushing yards (27.1 ypg) on 74 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Jaren Mangham's team-high 483 rushing yards (60.4 per game) have come on 108 carries, with 13 touchdowns this year.
- This season Kelley Joiner Jr. has rushed for 338 yards (42.3 per game) on 48 carries with one touchdown.
- Xavier Weaver's 471 receiving yards (58.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Jimmy Horn Jr. has racked up 183 receiving yards (22.9 yards per game), hauling in 17 passes this year.
- Demarcus Gregory's nine receptions this season have resulted in 147 yards (18.4 ypg) and one touchdown.
How To Watch
November
6
2021
Houston at South Florida
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)