Nov 20, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Johnny Richardson (25) is tackled by Connecticut Huskies linebacker Hunter Webb (33) as defensive back Kaleb Anthony (12) moves in during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The UCF Knights (7-4, 0-0 AAC) host an AAC showdown against the South Florida Bulls (2-9, 0-0 AAC) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at the Bounce House. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch UCF vs. South Florida

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Bounce House

Bounce House Live Stream on fuboTV:

UCF and South Florida Stats

This year, the Knights average just 2.8 fewer points per game (33.5) than the Bulls allow (36.3).

The Knights have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two fewer than the Bulls have forced (17).

The Bulls have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this season (24.1) as the Knights have allowed (26.3).

The Bulls have turned the ball over 21 times this season, one more turnover than the Knights have forced (20).

UCF Players to Watch

Mikey Keene leads UCF with 1,471 passing yards (133.7 ypg) on 145-of-224 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Johnny Richardson's team-high 599 rushing yards (54.5 per game) have come on 93 carries, with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 170 yards (15.5 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Isaiah Bowser has rushed for 549 yards (49.9 per game) on 123 carries with seven touchdowns.

Ryan O'Keefe's 682 receiving yards (62.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 72 receptions with six touchdowns.

Brandon Johnson has racked up 558 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes this year.

Jaylon Robinson has hauled in 16 grabs for 306 yards (27.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

South Florida Players to Watch

Timmy McClain has 1,666 passing yards (151.5 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 54.5% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 255 rushing yards (23.2 ypg) on 105 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jaren Mangham's team-high 578 rushing yards (52.5 per game) have come on 139 carries, with 15 touchdowns this year.

This season Kelley Joiner Jr. has racked up 472 yards (42.9 per game) on 75 carries with two touchdowns.

Xavier Weaver's 640 receiving yards (58.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has recorded 353 receiving yards (32.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 27 passes this year.

Omarion Dollison's 24 grabs have netted him 202 yards (18.4 ypg).

UCF Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Tulane W 14-10 Home 11/13/2021 SMU L 55-28 Away 11/20/2021 UConn W 49-17 Home 11/26/2021 South Florida - Home

South Florida Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Houston L 54-42 Home 11/12/2021 Cincinnati L 45-28 Home 11/20/2021 Tulane L 45-14 Away 11/26/2021 UCF - Away

