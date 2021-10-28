How to Watch South Florida vs. East Carolina

South Florida looks for its second straight win Thursday night when it travels to East Carolina.

South Florida snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday when it pulled away in the second half to beat Temple 34-14. The win improved the Bulls' record to 2-5 on the season and gave them their first conference win of the year.

Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Bulls have shown a lot of improvement this year despite the record. They lost to BYU by just eight and came up just short against Tulsa, losing by one. It is a big difference in Jeff Scott's second year at the helm.

The Bulls are getting competitive again, but they want to turn those close losses into wins and will look for their second straight at East Carolina on Thursday.

The Pirates will look to keep that from happening and snap their own two-game losing streak.

East Carolina, like South Florida, has been very close to picking up wins. The Pirates rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to tie Houston but ended up losing by seven in overtime.

The loss came on the heels of a four-point loss to UCF the week before. They also have a three-point loss to South Carolina, so despite their 3-4 record they are really close to being 5-2 on the season.

Both teams are on the edge of good things happening which should make Thursday night's game a battle.

