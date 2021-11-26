How to Watch South Florida vs. UCF

UCF looks for its second win in a row when it hosts rival South Florida in its regular season finale.

Gus Malzahn's first year at the helm hasn't exactly gone according to plan, but UCF is playing much better as the season comes to a close. The Knights started just 3-3 but have won four of their last five to get to 7-4 on the year.

Friday afternoon the Knights will look to beat rival South Florida as they get ready for their bowl game.

South Florida will look to spoil UCF's happy ending and snap its four-game losing streak. The Bulls last won on Oct. 23 when they beat Temple 34-14. Since then they have been competitive, but the defense has had a tough time stopping opponents.

It doesn't get easier on Friday when the Bulls play the fast-paced Knights offense. UCF has been able to score a ton of points, but it has also had trouble stopping teams.

This could turn into a shootout, as both teams have shown they can score. It should be a very entertaining game as the two teams wrap up their regular season.

