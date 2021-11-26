Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch South Florida vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UCF looks for its second win in a row when it hosts rival South Florida in its regular season finale.
    Author:

    Gus Malzahn's first year at the helm hasn't exactly gone according to plan, but UCF is playing much better as the season comes to a close. The Knights started just 3-3 but have won four of their last five to get to 7-4 on the year.

    How to Watch South Florida at UCF Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the South Florida at UCF game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Friday afternoon the Knights will look to beat rival South Florida as they get ready for their bowl game.

    South Florida will look to spoil UCF's happy ending and snap its four-game losing streak. The Bulls last won on Oct. 23 when they beat Temple 34-14. Since then they have been competitive, but the defense has had a tough time stopping opponents.

    It doesn't get easier on Friday when the Bulls play the fast-paced Knights offense. UCF has been able to score a ton of points, but it has also had trouble stopping teams.

    This could turn into a shootout, as both teams have shown they can score. It should be a very entertaining game as the two teams wrap up their regular season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    South Florida at UCF

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
