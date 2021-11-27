Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Southern Jaguars vs. Grambling Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Southern Jaguars (4-6, 0-0 SWAC) and Grambling Tigers (3-7, 0-0 SWAC), SWAC rivals, will clash at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grambling vs. Southern

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Caesars Superdome
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Southern and Grambling Stats

    • The Jaguars score just 1.4 fewer points per game (26.4) than the Tigers give up (27.8).
    • This year, the Jaguars have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Tigers' takeaways (2).
    • The Jaguars have allowed their opponents to score 31.0 points per game, 15.0 more than the 16.0 the Tigers are scoring per contest.
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Jaguars have forced (1).

    Southern Players to Watch

    • Glendon McDowell has 1,378 passing yards (137.8 ypg) to lead Southern, completing 62.7% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 129 rushing yards (12.9 ypg) on 61 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Kobe Dillon's team-high 638 rushing yards (63.8 per game) have come on 80 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Devon Benn has collected 501 yards (50.1 per game) on 107 attempts with four touchdowns.
    • Marquis McClain's 407 receiving yards (40.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 28 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Jamar Washington has grabbed 32 passes for 271 yards (27.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Ethan Howard's 26 grabs have netted him 271 yards (27.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Grambling Players to Watch

    • Noah Bodden has 452 passing yards (45.2 ypg) to lead Grambling, completing 45.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • CJ Russell has carried the ball 88 times for a team-high 324 yards (32.4 per game) this year.
    • This season Darqueze Brutton has rushed for 231 yards (23.1 per game) on 78 carries.
    • Greg White's 389 receiving yards (38.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Kobe has reeled in 22 passes for 219 yards (21.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Dorrell James' nine catches this season have resulted in 97 yards (9.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Southern Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Alcorn State

    W 38-35

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Florida A&M

    L 29-17

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Jackson State

    L 21-17

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Grambling

    -

    Away

    Grambling Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Florida A&M

    L 26-3

    Away

    11/6/2021

    UAPB

    L 33-26

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    L 31-14

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Southern

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Grambling State at Southern

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Tennis
    World Team Tennis

    How to Watch Springfield Lasers vs. Orange County Breakers

    1 minute ago
    creighton
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Creighton in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Grand Canyon
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Grand Canyon at Pepperdine in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17236820
    NHL

    How to Watch Kraken at Panthers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17214457
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at 76ers

    1 minute ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell (5) and guard Trey Alexander (23) and guard Ryan Nembhard (2) react after the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    SIU-Edwardsville vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell (5) and guard Trey Alexander (23) and guard Ryan Nembhard (2) react after the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Creighton vs. SIU-Edwardsville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Jan 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) dribbles up the court against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    Pepperdine vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Gabe McGlothan (30) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Grand Canyon vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy