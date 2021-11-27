Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Southern Jaguars (4-6, 0-0 SWAC) and Grambling Tigers (3-7, 0-0 SWAC), SWAC rivals, will clash at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grambling vs. Southern

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Caesars Superdome

Southern and Grambling Stats

The Jaguars score just 1.4 fewer points per game (26.4) than the Tigers give up (27.8).

This year, the Jaguars have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Tigers' takeaways (2).

The Jaguars have allowed their opponents to score 31.0 points per game, 15.0 more than the 16.0 the Tigers are scoring per contest.

The Tigers have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Jaguars have forced (1).

Southern Players to Watch

Glendon McDowell has 1,378 passing yards (137.8 ypg) to lead Southern, completing 62.7% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 129 rushing yards (12.9 ypg) on 61 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kobe Dillon's team-high 638 rushing yards (63.8 per game) have come on 80 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Devon Benn has collected 501 yards (50.1 per game) on 107 attempts with four touchdowns.

Marquis McClain's 407 receiving yards (40.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 28 receptions and four touchdowns.

Jamar Washington has grabbed 32 passes for 271 yards (27.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ethan Howard's 26 grabs have netted him 271 yards (27.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Grambling Players to Watch

Noah Bodden has 452 passing yards (45.2 ypg) to lead Grambling, completing 45.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

CJ Russell has carried the ball 88 times for a team-high 324 yards (32.4 per game) this year.

This season Darqueze Brutton has rushed for 231 yards (23.1 per game) on 78 carries.

Greg White's 389 receiving yards (38.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 receptions with two touchdowns.

Kobe has reeled in 22 passes for 219 yards (21.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Dorrell James' nine catches this season have resulted in 97 yards (9.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Southern Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Alcorn State W 38-35 Home 11/6/2021 Florida A&M L 29-17 Home 11/13/2021 Jackson State L 21-17 Home 11/27/2021 Grambling - Away

Grambling Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Florida A&M L 26-3 Away 11/6/2021 UAPB L 33-26 Away 11/13/2021 Bethune-Cookman L 31-14 Home 11/27/2021 Southern - Home

