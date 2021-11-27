Publish date:
How to Watch Southern Jaguars vs. Grambling Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Southern Jaguars (4-6, 0-0 SWAC) and Grambling Tigers (3-7, 0-0 SWAC), SWAC rivals, will clash at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grambling vs. Southern
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Caesars Superdome
- Stadium: Caesars Superdome
Southern and Grambling Stats
- The Jaguars score just 1.4 fewer points per game (26.4) than the Tigers give up (27.8).
- This year, the Jaguars have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Tigers' takeaways (2).
- The Jaguars have allowed their opponents to score 31.0 points per game, 15.0 more than the 16.0 the Tigers are scoring per contest.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over two times this season, one more turnover than the Jaguars have forced (1).
Southern Players to Watch
- Glendon McDowell has 1,378 passing yards (137.8 ypg) to lead Southern, completing 62.7% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 129 rushing yards (12.9 ypg) on 61 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- Kobe Dillon's team-high 638 rushing yards (63.8 per game) have come on 80 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Devon Benn has collected 501 yards (50.1 per game) on 107 attempts with four touchdowns.
- Marquis McClain's 407 receiving yards (40.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 28 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Jamar Washington has grabbed 32 passes for 271 yards (27.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Ethan Howard's 26 grabs have netted him 271 yards (27.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Grambling Players to Watch
- Noah Bodden has 452 passing yards (45.2 ypg) to lead Grambling, completing 45.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- CJ Russell has carried the ball 88 times for a team-high 324 yards (32.4 per game) this year.
- This season Darqueze Brutton has rushed for 231 yards (23.1 per game) on 78 carries.
- Greg White's 389 receiving yards (38.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Kobe has reeled in 22 passes for 219 yards (21.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Dorrell James' nine catches this season have resulted in 97 yards (9.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Southern Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Alcorn State
W 38-35
Home
11/6/2021
Florida A&M
L 29-17
Home
11/13/2021
Jackson State
L 21-17
Home
11/27/2021
Grambling
-
Away
Grambling Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Florida A&M
L 26-3
Away
11/6/2021
UAPB
L 33-26
Away
11/13/2021
Bethune-Cookman
L 31-14
Home
11/27/2021
Southern
-
Home
November
November
27
2021
Grambling State at Southern
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
