    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 13, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles running back Frank Gore Jr. (3) avoids UTSA Roadrunners linebacker Jamal Ligon (8) in the first half at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-7, 0-0 C-USA) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-9, 0-0 C-USA) play on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium in a clash of C-USA opponents. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss

    • Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Joe Aillet Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss Stats

    • The Bulldogs rack up just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.6) than the Golden Eagles allow (29.9).
    • This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times, one more than the Golden Eagles' takeaways (14).
    • The average points per game for the Golden Eagles this season, 14.0, is 19.8 fewer than the 33.8 the Bulldogs have given up.
    • This year the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 25 times, eight more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (17).

    Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

    • Austin Kendall leads Louisiana Tech with 1,874 passing yards (187.4 ypg) on 148-of-245 passing with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He also has 157 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • Marcus Williams Jr.'s team-high 679 rushing yards (67.9 per game) have come on 158 carries, with eight touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 202 yards (20.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Smoke Harris' 645 receiving yards (64.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 61 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Tre Harris has put together a 485-yard season so far (48.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 35 passes.
    • Jerrod Means has hauled in 24 receptions for 470 yards (47.0 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Southern Miss Players to Watch

    • Jake Lange leads Southern Miss with 843 passing yards (84.3 ypg) on 79-of-137 passing with five touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Frank Gore Jr., has carried the ball 162 times for 731 yards (73.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also caught 20 passes for 155 yards (15.5 per game).
    • This season Dajon Richard has piled up 56 carries for 220 yards (22.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Jason Brownlee's team-high 478 receiving yards (47.8 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Jakarius Caston has recorded 203 receiving yards (20.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes this year.
    • Demarcus Jones' 21 catches this season have resulted in 185 yards (18.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Louisiana Tech Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Old Dominion

    L 23-20

    Away

    11/6/2021

    UAB

    L 52-38

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Charlotte

    W 42-32

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Southern Miss

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Rice

    -

    Away

    Southern Miss Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    L 35-10

    Away

    11/6/2021

    North Texas

    L 38-14

    Home

    11/13/2021

    UTSA

    L 27-17

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Florida International

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Southern Mississippi at Louisiana Tech

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

