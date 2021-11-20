Nov 13, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles running back Frank Gore Jr. (3) avoids UTSA Roadrunners linebacker Jamal Ligon (8) in the first half at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-7, 0-0 C-USA) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-9, 0-0 C-USA) play on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium in a clash of C-USA opponents. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Joe Aillet Stadium

Joe Aillet Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss Stats

The Bulldogs rack up just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.6) than the Golden Eagles allow (29.9).

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times, one more than the Golden Eagles' takeaways (14).

The average points per game for the Golden Eagles this season, 14.0, is 19.8 fewer than the 33.8 the Bulldogs have given up.

This year the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 25 times, eight more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (17).

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Austin Kendall leads Louisiana Tech with 1,874 passing yards (187.4 ypg) on 148-of-245 passing with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He also has 157 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Marcus Williams Jr.'s team-high 679 rushing yards (67.9 per game) have come on 158 carries, with eight touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 202 yards (20.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Smoke Harris' 645 receiving yards (64.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 61 receptions and five touchdowns.

Tre Harris has put together a 485-yard season so far (48.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 35 passes.

Jerrod Means has hauled in 24 receptions for 470 yards (47.0 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Jake Lange leads Southern Miss with 843 passing yards (84.3 ypg) on 79-of-137 passing with five touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Frank Gore Jr., has carried the ball 162 times for 731 yards (73.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also caught 20 passes for 155 yards (15.5 per game).

This season Dajon Richard has piled up 56 carries for 220 yards (22.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Jason Brownlee's team-high 478 receiving yards (47.8 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston has recorded 203 receiving yards (20.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes this year.

Demarcus Jones' 21 catches this season have resulted in 185 yards (18.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Louisiana Tech Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Old Dominion L 23-20 Away 11/6/2021 UAB L 52-38 Away 11/13/2021 Charlotte W 42-32 Home 11/19/2021 Southern Miss - Home 11/27/2021 Rice - Away

Southern Miss Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Middle Tennessee L 35-10 Away 11/6/2021 North Texas L 38-14 Home 11/13/2021 UTSA L 27-17 Away 11/19/2021 Louisiana Tech - Away 11/27/2021 Florida International - Home

