    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Louisiana Tech goes for its second straight win when it hosts Southern Miss on Friday night.
    Southern Miss has had a tough season, as the Golden Eagles have won just one game this year. They won their second game of the year against Grambling but have since lost their last eight.

    How to Watch Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live stream the Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    On Saturday, though, they almost snapped the losing streak as they were tied with No. 23 UTSA at 17 at the end of the third quarter. Unfortunately, the Golden Eagles couldn't score in the fourth and gave up 10 late points to lose 27-17.

    Friday night, Southern Miss hopes they can snap its long losing streak and beat Louisiana Tech.

    The Bulldogs snapped their five-game losing streak on Saturday when they beat Charlotte 42-32. Running back Marcus Williams Jr. ran for four touchdowns to help lead the Bulldogs to victory.

    Both of these teams have had a tough season but are still battling which should make for an entertaining game on Friday night.

