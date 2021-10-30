Southern Utah vs. Montana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. Montana Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 2, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds quarterback Justin Miller (4) picks himself up off the ground against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The Montana Grizzlies (5-2, 0-0 Big Sky) host a Big Sky battle against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-7, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Montana vs. Southern Utah

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    • Stadium: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Montana and Southern Utah Stats

    • The Grizzlies rack up 30.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer than the Thunderbirds allow per matchup (38.5).
    • The Grizzlies have turned the ball over zero times this season, four fewer than the Thunderbirds have forced (4).
    • The Thunderbirds, on average, are scoring 4.9 more points per game this year (20.8) than the Grizzlies are allowing (15.9).
    • This season the Thunderbirds have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Grizzlies' takeaways (3).

    Montana Players to Watch

    • Kris Brown leads Montana with 771 passing yards (110.1 ypg) on 77-of-118 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • Xavier Harris' team-high 396 rushing yards (56.6 per game) have come on 77 carries, with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Junior Bergen has rushed for 259 yards (37.0 per game) on 63 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Mitch Roberts' team-leading 390 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Samuel Akem has recorded 347 receiving yards (49.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes this year.
    • Malik Flowers' 12 grabs have netted him 199 yards (28.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Southern Utah Players to Watch

    • Justin Miller leads Southern Utah with 1,810 passing yards (226.3 ypg) on 175-of-282 passing with seven touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.
    • Karris Davis has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 264 yards (33.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Isaiah Williams has piled up 191 yards (23.9 per game) on 29 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Ethan Bollingbroke's 454 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 46 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Brandon Schenks has racked up 339 receiving yards (42.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes this year.
    • Frank Harris III's 21 catches have turned into 294 yards (36.8 ypg).

    Montana Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Dixie State

    W 31-14

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Sacramento State

    L 28-27

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Idaho

    W 34-14

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Southern Utah

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Northern Colorado

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Northern Arizona

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Montana State

    -

    Home

    Southern Utah Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Sacramento State

    L 41-20

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Northern Arizona

    L 59-35

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Northern Colorado

    L 17-9

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Montana

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Idaho

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Weber State

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

