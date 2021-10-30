Southern Utah vs. Montana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

Sep 2, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds quarterback Justin Miller (4) picks himself up off the ground against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Montana Grizzlies (5-2, 0-0 Big Sky) host a Big Sky battle against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-7, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Montana vs. Southern Utah

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Stadium: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Washington-Grizzly Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Montana and Southern Utah Stats

The Grizzlies rack up 30.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer than the Thunderbirds allow per matchup (38.5).

The Grizzlies have turned the ball over zero times this season, four fewer than the Thunderbirds have forced (4).

The Thunderbirds, on average, are scoring 4.9 more points per game this year (20.8) than the Grizzlies are allowing (15.9).

This season the Thunderbirds have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Grizzlies' takeaways (3).

Montana Players to Watch

Kris Brown leads Montana with 771 passing yards (110.1 ypg) on 77-of-118 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Xavier Harris' team-high 396 rushing yards (56.6 per game) have come on 77 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Junior Bergen has rushed for 259 yards (37.0 per game) on 63 carries with three touchdowns.

Mitch Roberts' team-leading 390 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with one touchdown.

Samuel Akem has recorded 347 receiving yards (49.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes this year.

Malik Flowers' 12 grabs have netted him 199 yards (28.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Southern Utah Players to Watch

Justin Miller leads Southern Utah with 1,810 passing yards (226.3 ypg) on 175-of-282 passing with seven touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Karris Davis has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 264 yards (33.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Isaiah Williams has piled up 191 yards (23.9 per game) on 29 carries with three touchdowns.

Ethan Bollingbroke's 454 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 46 receptions with two touchdowns.

Brandon Schenks has racked up 339 receiving yards (42.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes this year.

Frank Harris III's 21 catches have turned into 294 yards (36.8 ypg).

Montana Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Dixie State W 31-14 Home 10/16/2021 Sacramento State L 28-27 Home 10/23/2021 Idaho W 34-14 Away 10/30/2021 Southern Utah - Home 11/6/2021 Northern Colorado - Away 11/13/2021 Northern Arizona - Away 11/20/2021 Montana State - Home

Southern Utah Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Sacramento State L 41-20 Away 10/16/2021 Northern Arizona L 59-35 Away 10/23/2021 Northern Colorado L 17-9 Home 10/30/2021 Montana - Away 11/6/2021 Idaho - Away 11/13/2021 Weber State - Home

Regional restrictions apply.