Southern Utah vs. Montana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

How to Watch Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. Montana Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Montana Grizzlies (5-2, 0-0 Big Sky) host a Big Sky battle against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-7, 0-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Montana vs. Southern Utah
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Stadium: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
Montana and Southern Utah Stats
- The Grizzlies rack up 30.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer than the Thunderbirds allow per matchup (38.5).
- The Grizzlies have turned the ball over zero times this season, four fewer than the Thunderbirds have forced (4).
- The Thunderbirds, on average, are scoring 4.9 more points per game this year (20.8) than the Grizzlies are allowing (15.9).
- This season the Thunderbirds have turned the ball over four times, one more than the Grizzlies' takeaways (3).
Montana Players to Watch
- Kris Brown leads Montana with 771 passing yards (110.1 ypg) on 77-of-118 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- Xavier Harris' team-high 396 rushing yards (56.6 per game) have come on 77 carries, with one touchdown this year.
- This season Junior Bergen has rushed for 259 yards (37.0 per game) on 63 carries with three touchdowns.
- Mitch Roberts' team-leading 390 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) have come on 30 receptions with one touchdown.
- Samuel Akem has recorded 347 receiving yards (49.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes this year.
- Malik Flowers' 12 grabs have netted him 199 yards (28.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Southern Utah Players to Watch
- Justin Miller leads Southern Utah with 1,810 passing yards (226.3 ypg) on 175-of-282 passing with seven touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.
- Karris Davis has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 264 yards (33.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Isaiah Williams has piled up 191 yards (23.9 per game) on 29 carries with three touchdowns.
- Ethan Bollingbroke's 454 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 46 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Brandon Schenks has racked up 339 receiving yards (42.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes this year.
- Frank Harris III's 21 catches have turned into 294 yards (36.8 ypg).
Montana Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Dixie State
W 31-14
Home
10/16/2021
Sacramento State
L 28-27
Home
10/23/2021
Idaho
W 34-14
Away
10/30/2021
Southern Utah
-
Home
11/6/2021
Northern Colorado
-
Away
11/13/2021
Northern Arizona
-
Away
11/20/2021
Montana State
-
Home
Southern Utah Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Sacramento State
L 41-20
Away
10/16/2021
Northern Arizona
L 59-35
Away
10/23/2021
Northern Colorado
L 17-9
Home
10/30/2021
Montana
-
Away
11/6/2021
Idaho
-
Away
11/13/2021
Weber State
-
Home
