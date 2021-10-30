Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Montana Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Southern Utah looks for just their second win of the year when they travel to Montana on Saturday in this college football matchup.
    Author:

    Southern Utah is looking to snap a five-game losing streak on Saturday when it plays Montana on the road. It has been a tough stretch for the Thunderbirds, but they got close last weekend.

    How to Watch Southern Utah at Montana Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

    Live stream the Southern Utah at Montana game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last Saturday, the Thunderbirds stayed close with Northern Colorado but just couldn't get over the hump in their 17-9 loss. It was the closest loss of the year for Southern Utah and while it wasn't a win it was still a moral victory.

    On Saturday, they look for that elusive second win of the year at a Montana team that has alternated wins and losses in their last five games.

    The back-and-forth play has dropped the Grizzlies record to 5-2 on the year. 

    They haven't been able to keep up the momentum of their huge upset win against Washington to begin the year as they have struggled to finish games in losses to Eastern Washington and Sacramento State.

    They were able to get a win last Saturday when they scored 34 straight points to take down Idaho 34-14. 

    On Saturday, they hope they can continue the misery for Southern Utah and pick up their second straight win and sixth of the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Montana Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17015223
    College Football

    How to Watch Elon at James Madison

    55 seconds ago
    USATSI_16882201
    College Football

    How to Watch Southern Utah at Montana

    55 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Colorado State at New Mexico

    55 seconds ago
    Sep 2, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds quarterback Justin Miller (4) picks himself up off the ground against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Southern Utah vs. Montana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    55 seconds ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Montana Grizzlies running back Xavier Harris (13) is pursued by Eastern Washington Eagles defensive back Marlon Jones Jr. (20) in the first half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Montana vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    55 seconds ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    James Madison vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    55 seconds ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Elon vs. James Madison: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    55 seconds ago
    USATSI_17040557
    MLS

    How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. New York City FC

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17042725
    MLS

    How to Watch Islanders at Predators

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy