Southern Utah looks for just their second win of the year when they travel to Montana on Saturday in this college football matchup.

Southern Utah is looking to snap a five-game losing streak on Saturday when it plays Montana on the road. It has been a tough stretch for the Thunderbirds, but they got close last weekend.

How to Watch Southern Utah at Montana Today:

Match Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Last Saturday, the Thunderbirds stayed close with Northern Colorado but just couldn't get over the hump in their 17-9 loss. It was the closest loss of the year for Southern Utah and while it wasn't a win it was still a moral victory.

On Saturday, they look for that elusive second win of the year at a Montana team that has alternated wins and losses in their last five games.

The back-and-forth play has dropped the Grizzlies record to 5-2 on the year.

They haven't been able to keep up the momentum of their huge upset win against Washington to begin the year as they have struggled to finish games in losses to Eastern Washington and Sacramento State.

They were able to get a win last Saturday when they scored 34 straight points to take down Idaho 34-14.

On Saturday, they hope they can continue the misery for Southern Utah and pick up their second straight win and sixth of the year.

