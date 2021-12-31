How to Watch the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Wisconsin and Arizona travel to Nevada for the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday night.

Wisconsin had one of the toughest schedules to start the season and it struggled early because of it. The Badgers started the year just 1-3 after losing to Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan.

The Badgers turned it around, though, as they would reel off seven straight wins and nearly won the Big Ten West. They were in a position to clinch the division but lost to rival Minnesota in their last game and lost out to Iowa for the Big Ten Championship berth.

Thursday, they will look to finish the season with a bowl win against an Arizona State team that won three of its last four to end the season.

The Sun Devils had a good regular season finishing 8-4 with big wins against UCLA and USC.

Arizona State was never close in its losses but were never blown out as they lost between 10-14 in each defeat.

When the Sun Devils won they scored at least 28 points each time. If they can get their offense going they are going to win. Thursday, though, it will be tough against a Wisconsin defense that is one of the best in the country.

