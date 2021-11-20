Nov 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Ari Patu (11) prepares to hand off the football during the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will play a familiar foe as they visit the Stanford Cardinal (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Stanford Stadium, in a Pac-12 battle. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Cal

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Stanford Stadium

Betting Information for Cal vs. Stanford

Favorite Spread Total Cal -1.5 45.5

Cal and Stanford Stats

The Golden Bears average 22.9 points per game, 7.4 fewer than the Cardinal surrender per outing (30.3).

This year, the Golden Bears have turned the ball over six times, while the Cardinal have forced six.

The Golden Bears defense has allowed 22.2 points per game this year, about the same as the 22 the Cardinal have scored.

The Cardinal have 15 giveaways this season, while the Golden Bears have 15 takeaways .

Cal Players to Watch

Chase Garbers has thrown for 1,979 yards (219.9 ypg) to lead Cal, completing 63.8% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 376 yards (41.8 ypg) on 73 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Damien Moore, has carried the ball 98 times for 511 yards (56.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

Trevon Clark's 469 receiving yards (52.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 26 receptions and three touchdowns.

Kekoa Crawford has recorded 408 receiving yards (45.3 yards per game), reeling in 28 passes this year.

Jeremiah Hunter's 21 grabs have turned into 388 yards (43.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Stanford Players to Watch

Tanner McKee has 1,916 passing yards (191.6 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nathaniel Peat, has carried the ball 70 times for 382 yards (38.2 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Austin Jones has piled up 88 carries for 315 yards (31.5 per game), while also catching 29 passes for 254 yards (25.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Benjamin Yurosek's 502 receiving yards (50.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with two touchdowns.

Elijah Higgins has racked up 449 receiving yards (44.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes this year.

