The No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) and the Stanford Cardinal (3-8) play at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Notre Dame

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Stanford Stadium

Betting Information for Notre Dame vs. Stanford

Favorite Spread Total Notre Dame -20.5 52.5

Notre Dame and Stanford Stats

The Fighting Irish rack up 3.1 more points per game (34.4) than the Cardinal give up (31.3).

This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Cardinal's takeaways (8).

The Cardinal's average points scored this year (21.0) and the Fighting Irish's points allowed (18.6) are within 2.4 points of each other.

The Cardinal have turned the ball over 17 times, four fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (21).

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Jack Coan has 2,296 passing yards (208.7 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 67% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Kyren Williams' team-high 928 rushing yards (84.4 per game) have come on 185 carries, with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also added 40 catches for 339 yards (30.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Tyler Buchner has racked up 43 carries for 280 yards (25.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Michael Mayer's team-high 663 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) have come on 55 receptions with five touchdowns.

Kevin Austin Jr. has grabbed 36 passes for 658 yards (59.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Avery Davis has hauled in 27 grabs for 386 yards (35.1 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Stanford Players to Watch

Tanner McKee leads Stanford with 2,155 passing yards (195.9 ypg) on 186-of-291 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nathaniel Peat, has carried the ball 76 times for 401 yards (36.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Austin Jones has racked up 98 carries for 343 yards (31.2 per game) and one touchdown, while also catching 31 passes for 264 yards (24.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Benjamin Yurosek's 566 receiving yards (51.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with two touchdowns.

Elijah Higgins has put together a 491-yard season so far (44.6 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 42 passes.

John Humphreys' 21 catches this season have resulted in 287 yards (26.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

