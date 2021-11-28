Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Stanford Cardinal vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (22) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (22) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) and the Stanford Cardinal (3-8) play at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Notre Dame

    Betting Information for Notre Dame vs. Stanford

    Notre Dame vs Stanford Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Notre Dame

    -20.5

    52.5

    Notre Dame and Stanford Stats

    • The Fighting Irish rack up 3.1 more points per game (34.4) than the Cardinal give up (31.3).
    • This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Cardinal's takeaways (8).
    • The Cardinal's average points scored this year (21.0) and the Fighting Irish's points allowed (18.6) are within 2.4 points of each other.
    • The Cardinal have turned the ball over 17 times, four fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (21).

    Notre Dame Players to Watch

    • Jack Coan has 2,296 passing yards (208.7 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 67% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • Kyren Williams' team-high 928 rushing yards (84.4 per game) have come on 185 carries, with 12 touchdowns this year. He's also added 40 catches for 339 yards (30.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Tyler Buchner has racked up 43 carries for 280 yards (25.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Michael Mayer's team-high 663 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) have come on 55 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Kevin Austin Jr. has grabbed 36 passes for 658 yards (59.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
    • Avery Davis has hauled in 27 grabs for 386 yards (35.1 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Tanner McKee leads Stanford with 2,155 passing yards (195.9 ypg) on 186-of-291 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Nathaniel Peat, has carried the ball 76 times for 401 yards (36.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Austin Jones has racked up 98 carries for 343 yards (31.2 per game) and one touchdown, while also catching 31 passes for 264 yards (24.0 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Benjamin Yurosek's 566 receiving yards (51.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Elijah Higgins has put together a 491-yard season so far (44.6 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 42 passes.
    • John Humphreys' 21 catches this season have resulted in 287 yards (26.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Notre Dame at Stanford

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    rudy gobert utah jazz
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Jazz

    1 minute ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Purdue Northwest at Illinois State in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws as offensive lineman Aaron Frost (65) and offensive lineman Tyler Orsini (55) provide coverage against the San Diego State Aztecs defense during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Nevada at Colorado State

    1 minute ago
    womens volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Nebraska at Purdue in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots over the defense of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Xavier Johnson (right) dribbles the ball against Northern Illinois Huskies guard Trendon Hankerson (1) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Illinois vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts after Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) missed a shot in the final seconds of the game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) look for the rebound during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) fights for possession with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3), forward Isaac Okoro (35) and center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy