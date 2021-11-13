Stanford vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Nov 6, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Marvin Ham II (7)* tackles Oregon State Beavers running back B.J. Baylor (4) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and Stanford Cardinal (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Reser Stadium, in a battle of Pac-12 foes. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Stanford

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Reser Stadium

Oregon State and Stanford Stats

The Beavers score 4.1 more points per game (33.9) than the Cardinal give up (29.8).

The Beavers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Cardinal have forced (6).

The average points scored by the Cardinal this year, 22.9, is 4.8 fewer than the 27.7 the Beavers have given up per game.

The Cardinal have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Beavers.

Oregon State Players to Watch

Chance Nolan has 1,759 passing yards (195.4 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 61.7% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 245 rushing yards (27.2 ypg) on 52 carries.

B.J. Baylor's team-high 970 rushing yards (107.8 per game) have come on 153 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year.

This season Deshaun Fenwick has taken 67 carries for 380 yards (42.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Trevon Bradford's team-high 421 receiving yards (46.8 yards per game) have come on 28 receptions with three touchdowns.

Tre'Shaun Harrison has put up a 253-yard season so far (28.1 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes.

Tyjon Lindsey has hauled in 16 grabs for 232 yards (25.8 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Stanford Players to Watch

Tanner McKee has thrown for 1,916 yards (212.9 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 64.8% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nathaniel Peat, has carried the ball 66 times for 347 yards (38.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Austin Jones has racked up 279 yards (31.0 per game) on 78 carries, while also catching 28 passes for 246 yards (27.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Benjamin Yurosek's 475 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 30 receptions with one touchdown.

Elijah Higgins has totaled 449 receiving yards (49.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes this year.

John Humphreys' 17 receptions this season have resulted in 252 yards (28.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Oregon State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Utah W 42-34 Home 10/30/2021 Cal L 39-25 Away 11/6/2021 Colorado L 37-34 Away 11/13/2021 Stanford - Home 11/20/2021 Arizona State - Home 11/27/2021 Oregon - Away

Stanford Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Washington State L 34-31 Away 10/30/2021 Washington L 20-13 Home 11/5/2021 Utah L 52-7 Home 11/13/2021 Oregon State - Away 11/20/2021 Cal - Home 11/27/2021 Notre Dame - Home

