Stanford vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Stanford Cardinal vs. Oregon State Beavers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and Stanford Cardinal (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Reser Stadium, in a battle of Pac-12 foes. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Stanford
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Stadium: Reser Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Oregon State and Stanford Stats
- The Beavers score 4.1 more points per game (33.9) than the Cardinal give up (29.8).
- The Beavers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Cardinal have forced (6).
- The average points scored by the Cardinal this year, 22.9, is 4.8 fewer than the 27.7 the Beavers have given up per game.
- The Cardinal have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Beavers.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Chance Nolan has 1,759 passing yards (195.4 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 61.7% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 245 rushing yards (27.2 ypg) on 52 carries.
- B.J. Baylor's team-high 970 rushing yards (107.8 per game) have come on 153 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year.
- This season Deshaun Fenwick has taken 67 carries for 380 yards (42.2 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Trevon Bradford's team-high 421 receiving yards (46.8 yards per game) have come on 28 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Tre'Shaun Harrison has put up a 253-yard season so far (28.1 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes.
- Tyjon Lindsey has hauled in 16 grabs for 232 yards (25.8 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Tanner McKee has thrown for 1,916 yards (212.9 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 64.8% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Nathaniel Peat, has carried the ball 66 times for 347 yards (38.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Austin Jones has racked up 279 yards (31.0 per game) on 78 carries, while also catching 28 passes for 246 yards (27.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- Benjamin Yurosek's 475 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 30 receptions with one touchdown.
- Elijah Higgins has totaled 449 receiving yards (49.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes this year.
- John Humphreys' 17 receptions this season have resulted in 252 yards (28.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Oregon State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/23/2021
Utah
W 42-34
Home
10/30/2021
Cal
L 39-25
Away
11/6/2021
Colorado
L 37-34
Away
11/13/2021
Stanford
-
Home
11/20/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
11/27/2021
Oregon
-
Away
Stanford Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/16/2021
Washington State
L 34-31
Away
10/30/2021
Washington
L 20-13
Home
11/5/2021
Utah
L 52-7
Home
11/13/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
11/20/2021
Cal
-
Home
11/27/2021
Notre Dame
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
13
2021
Stanford at Oregon State
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)