Stanford vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Stanford Cardinal vs. Oregon State Beavers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 6, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Marvin Ham II (7)* tackles Oregon State Beavers running back B.J. Baylor (4) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and Stanford Cardinal (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Reser Stadium, in a battle of Pac-12 foes. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Stanford

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Stadium: Reser Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Oregon State and Stanford Stats

    • The Beavers score 4.1 more points per game (33.9) than the Cardinal give up (29.8).
    • The Beavers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Cardinal have forced (6).
    • The average points scored by the Cardinal this year, 22.9, is 4.8 fewer than the 27.7 the Beavers have given up per game.
    • The Cardinal have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Beavers.

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • Chance Nolan has 1,759 passing yards (195.4 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 61.7% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 245 rushing yards (27.2 ypg) on 52 carries.
    • B.J. Baylor's team-high 970 rushing yards (107.8 per game) have come on 153 carries, with 11 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deshaun Fenwick has taken 67 carries for 380 yards (42.2 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Trevon Bradford's team-high 421 receiving yards (46.8 yards per game) have come on 28 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Tre'Shaun Harrison has put up a 253-yard season so far (28.1 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes.
    • Tyjon Lindsey has hauled in 16 grabs for 232 yards (25.8 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Tanner McKee has thrown for 1,916 yards (212.9 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 64.8% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Nathaniel Peat, has carried the ball 66 times for 347 yards (38.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Austin Jones has racked up 279 yards (31.0 per game) on 78 carries, while also catching 28 passes for 246 yards (27.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Benjamin Yurosek's 475 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 30 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Elijah Higgins has totaled 449 receiving yards (49.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 37 passes this year.
    • John Humphreys' 17 receptions this season have resulted in 252 yards (28.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Oregon State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Utah

    W 42-34

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Cal

    L 39-25

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Colorado

    L 37-34

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    Stanford Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Washington State

    L 34-31

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Washington

    L 20-13

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Utah

    L 52-7

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Cal

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

