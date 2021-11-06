Stanford vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/5/2021

Oct 30, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Austin Jones (20) is tackled by Washington Huskies linebacker MJ Tafisi (53) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) and Stanford Cardinal (3-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Stanford Stadium, in a clash of Pac-12 rivals. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Utah

Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021

Friday, November 5, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Stanford Stadium

Stanford Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Utah vs. Stanford

Favorite Spread Total Utah -9 54

Utah and Stanford Stats

This year, the Utes score 6.4 more points per game (33.4) than the Cardinal surrender (27.0).

The Utes have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cardinal have forced (5).

The Cardinal's average points scored this year (24.9) and the Utes' points allowed (25.3) are within 0.4 points of each other.

This year the Cardinal have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Utes have forced 10 turnovers.

Utah Players to Watch

Cameron Rising has been a dual threat to lead Utah in both passing and rushing. He has 1,318 passing yards (164.8 ypg), completing 64.1% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 300 yards (37.5 ypg) on 38 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Tavion Thomas, has carried the ball 102 times for 565 yards (70.6 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

Dalton Kincaid's team-high 312 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with four touchdowns.

Brant Kuithe has put together a 304-yard season so far (38.0 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes.

Devaughn Vele's 15 catches have netted him 287 yards (35.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Stanford Players to Watch

Tanner McKee has 1,916 passing yards (239.5 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 64.8% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Nathaniel Peat's team-high 346 rushing yards (43.3 per game) have come on 63 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Austin Jones has rushed for 246 yards (30.8 per game) on 69 carries, while also catching 26 passes for 240 yards (30.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Elijah Higgins' 449 receiving yards (56.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 37 receptions and four touchdowns.

Benjamin Yurosek has totaled 433 receiving yards (54.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 26 passes this year.

John Humphreys' 17 catches have yielded 252 yards (31.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.