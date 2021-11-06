Stanford vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/5/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Stanford Cardinal vs. Utah Utes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Utes (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) and Stanford Cardinal (3-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Stanford Stadium, in a clash of Pac-12 rivals. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Stanford vs. Utah
- Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Stanford Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Utah vs. Stanford
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Utah
-9
54
Utah and Stanford Stats
- This year, the Utes score 6.4 more points per game (33.4) than the Cardinal surrender (27.0).
- The Utes have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cardinal have forced (5).
- The Cardinal's average points scored this year (24.9) and the Utes' points allowed (25.3) are within 0.4 points of each other.
- This year the Cardinal have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Utes have forced 10 turnovers.
Utah Players to Watch
- Cameron Rising has been a dual threat to lead Utah in both passing and rushing. He has 1,318 passing yards (164.8 ypg), completing 64.1% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 300 yards (37.5 ypg) on 38 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Tavion Thomas, has carried the ball 102 times for 565 yards (70.6 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
- Dalton Kincaid's team-high 312 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) have come on 21 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Brant Kuithe has put together a 304-yard season so far (38.0 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 31 passes.
- Devaughn Vele's 15 catches have netted him 287 yards (35.9 ypg) and one touchdown.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Tanner McKee has 1,916 passing yards (239.5 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 64.8% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- Nathaniel Peat's team-high 346 rushing yards (43.3 per game) have come on 63 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Austin Jones has rushed for 246 yards (30.8 per game) on 69 carries, while also catching 26 passes for 240 yards (30.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Elijah Higgins' 449 receiving yards (56.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 37 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Benjamin Yurosek has totaled 433 receiving yards (54.1 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 26 passes this year.
- John Humphreys' 17 catches have yielded 252 yards (31.5 ypg) and one touchdown.
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
November
5
2021
Utah at Stanford
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)