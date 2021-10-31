Stanford vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

Oct 22, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) pitches to Washington Huskies running back Cameron Davis (22) during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanford Cardinal (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) will square off against a familiar foe as they host the Washington Huskies (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Stanford Stadium, in a Pac-12 battle. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Washington

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Stanford Stadium

Betting Information for Stanford vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Stanford -2.5 47

Stanford and Washington Stats

The Cardinal rack up 6.9 more points per game (26.6) than the Huskies give up (19.7).

This year, the Cardinal have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (10).

The Huskies have averaged 4.9 fewer points per game this season (23.1) than the Cardinal have allowed (28).

The Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Cardinal have forced (5).

Stanford Players to Watch

Tanner McKee leads Stanford with 1,722 passing yards (246 ypg) on 139-of-215 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nathaniel Peat, has carried the ball 59 times for 333 yards (47.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Austin Jones has piled up 53 carries for 184 yards (26.3 per game), while also catching 23 passes for 212 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Elijah Higgins' 410 receiving yards (58.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with four touchdowns.

Benjamin Yurosek has racked up 340 receiving yards (48.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 20 passes this year.

John Humphreys' 17 catches have netted him 252 yards (36 ypg) and one touchdown.

Washington Players to Watch

Dylan Morris has thrown for 1,663 yards (237.6 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 60.2% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Sean McGrew, has carried the ball 73 times for 269 yards (38.4 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Kamari Pleasant has piled up 259 yards (37 per game) on 40 carries.

Terrell Bynum's 427 receiving yards (61 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jalen McMillan has totaled 308 receiving yards (44 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes this year.

Taj Davis' 21 catches have netted him 270 yards (38.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

