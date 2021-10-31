Stanford vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Stanford Cardinal vs. Washington Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 22, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) pitches to Washington Huskies running back Cameron Davis (22) during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stanford Cardinal (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) will square off against a familiar foe as they host the Washington Huskies (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Stanford Stadium, in a Pac-12 battle. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Washington

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Stanford Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Stanford vs. Washington

    Stanford and Washington Stats

    • The Cardinal rack up 6.9 more points per game (26.6) than the Huskies give up (19.7).
    • This year, the Cardinal have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (10).
    • The Huskies have averaged 4.9 fewer points per game this season (23.1) than the Cardinal have allowed (28).
    • The Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Cardinal have forced (5).

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Tanner McKee leads Stanford with 1,722 passing yards (246 ypg) on 139-of-215 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Nathaniel Peat, has carried the ball 59 times for 333 yards (47.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Austin Jones has piled up 53 carries for 184 yards (26.3 per game), while also catching 23 passes for 212 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Elijah Higgins' 410 receiving yards (58.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Benjamin Yurosek has racked up 340 receiving yards (48.6 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 20 passes this year.
    • John Humphreys' 17 catches have netted him 252 yards (36 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Washington Players to Watch

    • Dylan Morris has thrown for 1,663 yards (237.6 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 60.2% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Sean McGrew, has carried the ball 73 times for 269 yards (38.4 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kamari Pleasant has piled up 259 yards (37 per game) on 40 carries.
    • Terrell Bynum's 427 receiving yards (61 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Jalen McMillan has totaled 308 receiving yards (44 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes this year.
    • Taj Davis' 21 catches have netted him 270 yards (38.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

