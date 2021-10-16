    • October 18, 2021
    How to Watch Stanford Cardinal vs. Washington State Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 9, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) celebrates a 31-24 win over against the Oregon State Beavers at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) host a Pac-12 battle against the Stanford Cardinal (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Martin Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Stanford

    Washington State and Stanford Stats

    • This year, the Cougars rack up just 2.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Cardinal surrender (27.0).
    • The Cougars have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (5) this season.
    • The Cardinal's average points scored this season (25.8) and the Cougars' points allowed (24.8) are within 1.0 point of each other.
    • The Cardinal have turned the ball over five times, eight fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (13).

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Jayden de Laura has thrown for 1,193 yards (198.8 ypg) to lead Washington State, completing 63.7% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 71 rushing yards (11.8 ypg) on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Max Borghi has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 332 yards (55.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Deon McIntosh has racked up 55 carries for 269 yards (44.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Calvin Jackson Jr.'s team-high 404 receiving yards (67.3 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Travell Harris has totaled 394 receiving yards (65.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes this year.
    • De'Zhaun Stribling has hauled in 22 catches for 254 yards (42.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Tanner McKee has 1,449 passing yards (241.5 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 63.4% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Nathaniel Peat, has carried the ball 49 times for 306 yards (51.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Austin Jones has taken 42 carries for 161 yards (26.8 per game), while also catching 14 passes for 137 yards (22.8 per game).
    • Elijah Higgins' team-leading 383 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • John Humphreys has recorded 252 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 17 passes this year.
    • Brycen Tremayne's 20 receptions have turned into 245 yards (40.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    Washington State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Utah

    L 24-13

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Cal

    W 21-6

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Oregon State

    W 31-24

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    BYU

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    Stanford Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    UCLA

    L 35-24

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Oregon

    W 31-24

    Home

    10/8/2021

    Arizona State

    L 28-10

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Utah

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Stanford at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
