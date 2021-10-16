Oct 9, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) celebrates a 31-24 win over against the Oregon State Beavers at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) host a Pac-12 battle against the Stanford Cardinal (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Martin Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Stanford

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Martin Stadium

Martin Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington State and Stanford Stats

This year, the Cougars rack up just 2.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Cardinal surrender (27.0).

The Cougars have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (5) this season.

The Cardinal's average points scored this season (25.8) and the Cougars' points allowed (24.8) are within 1.0 point of each other.

The Cardinal have turned the ball over five times, eight fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (13).

Washington State Players to Watch

Jayden de Laura has thrown for 1,193 yards (198.8 ypg) to lead Washington State, completing 63.7% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 71 rushing yards (11.8 ypg) on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Max Borghi has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 332 yards (55.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Deon McIntosh has racked up 55 carries for 269 yards (44.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Calvin Jackson Jr.'s team-high 404 receiving yards (67.3 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with three touchdowns.

Travell Harris has totaled 394 receiving yards (65.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes this year.

De'Zhaun Stribling has hauled in 22 catches for 254 yards (42.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Stanford Players to Watch

Tanner McKee has 1,449 passing yards (241.5 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 63.4% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nathaniel Peat, has carried the ball 49 times for 306 yards (51.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Austin Jones has taken 42 carries for 161 yards (26.8 per game), while also catching 14 passes for 137 yards (22.8 per game).

Elijah Higgins' team-leading 383 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with four touchdowns.

John Humphreys has recorded 252 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 17 passes this year.

Brycen Tremayne's 20 receptions have turned into 245 yards (40.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Washington State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Utah L 24-13 Away 10/2/2021 Cal W 21-6 Away 10/9/2021 Oregon State W 31-24 Home 10/16/2021 Stanford - Home 10/23/2021 BYU - Home 10/30/2021 Arizona State - Away 11/13/2021 Oregon - Away

Stanford Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 UCLA L 35-24 Home 10/2/2021 Oregon W 31-24 Home 10/8/2021 Arizona State L 28-10 Away 10/16/2021 Washington State - Away 10/30/2021 Washington - Home 11/5/2021 Utah - Home 11/13/2021 Oregon State - Away

Regional restrictions apply.