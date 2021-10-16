Publish date:
How to Watch Stanford Cardinal vs. Washington State Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington State Cougars (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) host a Pac-12 battle against the Stanford Cardinal (3-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Martin Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Stanford
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Martin Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Washington State and Stanford Stats
- This year, the Cougars rack up just 2.7 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Cardinal surrender (27.0).
- The Cougars have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- The Cardinal's average points scored this season (25.8) and the Cougars' points allowed (24.8) are within 1.0 point of each other.
- The Cardinal have turned the ball over five times, eight fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (13).
Washington State Players to Watch
- Jayden de Laura has thrown for 1,193 yards (198.8 ypg) to lead Washington State, completing 63.7% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 71 rushing yards (11.8 ypg) on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Max Borghi has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 332 yards (55.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Deon McIntosh has racked up 55 carries for 269 yards (44.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- Calvin Jackson Jr.'s team-high 404 receiving yards (67.3 yards per game) have come on 35 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Travell Harris has totaled 394 receiving yards (65.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes this year.
- De'Zhaun Stribling has hauled in 22 catches for 254 yards (42.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Tanner McKee has 1,449 passing yards (241.5 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 63.4% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Nathaniel Peat, has carried the ball 49 times for 306 yards (51.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Austin Jones has taken 42 carries for 161 yards (26.8 per game), while also catching 14 passes for 137 yards (22.8 per game).
- Elijah Higgins' team-leading 383 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with four touchdowns.
- John Humphreys has recorded 252 receiving yards (42.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 17 passes this year.
- Brycen Tremayne's 20 receptions have turned into 245 yards (40.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.
Washington State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Utah
L 24-13
Away
10/2/2021
Cal
W 21-6
Away
10/9/2021
Oregon State
W 31-24
Home
10/16/2021
Stanford
-
Home
10/23/2021
BYU
-
Home
10/30/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
11/13/2021
Oregon
-
Away
Stanford Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
UCLA
L 35-24
Home
10/2/2021
Oregon
W 31-24
Home
10/8/2021
Arizona State
L 28-10
Away
10/16/2021
Washington State
-
Away
10/30/2021
Washington
-
Home
11/5/2021
Utah
-
Home
11/13/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
How To Watch
October
16
2021
Stanford at Washington State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
